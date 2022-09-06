City of Northfield Parks and Recreation crews finished painting the lines and raising the nets at the four newly resurfaced pickleball courts in Riverside Lions Park last week, just in time for players to return in droves over the Labor Day weekend.
David Bennett, Northfield public works director and city engineer, said that a light blue epoxy coating would be added to the courts this spring. Bennett said there were no plans to add any additional fencing.
Bennett said the city is currently asking the community for input for its Capital Investment Plan (CIP) to help shape parks and recreation investments over the next 10 years.
According to the city's website, the city’s goal is to have all parks and recreation facilities judged satisfactory or above and exceeding community expectations. The city has created a Draft Capital Park and Recreation Investment Plan that will provide strategies for funding existing deteriorated park and recreation infrastructure and address unmet park and recreation needs in the community.
Bennett said the north and west portions of the city are lacking park and recreation amenities, so that is where additional courts, both tennis and pickleball, may possibly be located in the future.
