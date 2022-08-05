When Mary Ann Lancaster lived in Pine City, one of the projects she coordinated for her local Lions Club was to collect enough clean used plastic — approximately 500 pounds — to eventually be turned into a bench.

benches1.JPG

Eagles Club members pose with residents and staff of the Northfield Retirement Community Thursday afternoon. The group poses around one of the two donated benches made out of recycled plastic bags. (Pamela Thompson/southernminn.com)
benches3.JPG

An official plaque stating the bench was a project of the Northfield Eagles Club was placed on the bench nearest one of the Hiawatha Bus stops on the Northfield Retirement Center's campus. (Pamela Thompson/southernminn.com)
benches4.JPG

Eagles Club members Marilyn Peterson, Kyle and Han Fredrickson, Mary Ann Lancaster, Kurt Wolf, and Tom Babin posed near one of the two benches donated to the Northfield Retirement Community Thursday afternoon. (Pamela Thompson/southernminn.com)
benches5.JPG

Northfield Retirement Community residents enjoy time together outside on a shaded patio Thursday afternoon. (Pamela Thompson/southernminn.com)
benches6.JPG

Eagles Club member Mary Ann Lancaster sits on a donated bench with Mallory Dingman, vice president of housing. Behind them stands NRC president and CEO Tom Nielsen. (Pamela Thompson/southernminn.com)

