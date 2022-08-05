Eagles Club members pose with residents and staff of the Northfield Retirement Community Thursday afternoon. The group poses around one of the two donated benches made out of recycled plastic bags. (Pamela Thompson/southernminn.com)
An official plaque stating the bench was a project of the Northfield Eagles Club was placed on the bench nearest one of the Hiawatha Bus stops on the Northfield Retirement Center's campus. (Pamela Thompson/southernminn.com)
Eagles Club members Marilyn Peterson, Kyle and Han Fredrickson, Mary Ann Lancaster, Kurt Wolf, and Tom Babin posed near one of the two benches donated to the Northfield Retirement Community Thursday afternoon. (Pamela Thompson/southernminn.com)
When Mary Ann Lancaster lived in Pine City, one of the projects she coordinated for her local Lions Club was to collect enough clean used plastic — approximately 500 pounds — to eventually be turned into a bench.
Lancaster, who recently moved to Northfield, persuaded the Eagles Club here to adopt the environmentally-friendly project. The club responded.
Not only did the Eagles collect enough recycled plastic for one bench, they collected enough for two benches.
On Thursday afternoon, the two benches made by Minnesota's Trex Company were dedicated at Northfield Retirement Community, 900 Cannon Valley Dr. A large crowd of Eagles Club members mixed and mingled with residents of the 30-acre campus located in the northwest section of the city.
The benches, made by Trex, a manufacturer of wood-alternative decking products, are valued around $300.
Kyle Fredrickson, president of Northfield Eagles Club, said he's proud of club members for supporting such a hands-on community project.
Marilyn Petersen, a member of Eagles Club, said the project was great for the environment, since plastic bags cannot be recycled in Rice County.
"We're keeping more plastic out of the landfills this way," she said.
The generous donation was immediately appreciated by staff and residents, who repeatedly thanked the Eagles Club members in attendance, as many took turns sitting on the bench by the bus stop and the other positioned under a large shade tree.
"On behalf of all the residents, families and employees of the Northfield Retirement Community, I'd like to thank our service groups and volunteers for their generous gift," said Tom Nielsen, president and CEO of NRC. "The benches are greatly appreciated."
