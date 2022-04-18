A new chapter has begun for Northfield's beloved Archer House.
Brent Nystrom, director of capital, business development and investor relations for Rebound Partners, said a three-phase redevelopment plan is underway for the business and property that had operated continuously as a hotel since 1877.
"The Archer House is such an important part of Northfield's history," said Nystrom. "It's a point of pride and an icon. That's why we're trying to be careful about getting input from residents. We want the new version to be an asset."
In a news release issued from Manawa, LLC, the ownership entity of the Archer House River Inn, phase one was completed in February with the demolition and removal of the entirety of the building and associated debris.
"Bolander Construction did an excellent job during an extremely cold period, which frequently limited their ability to do the demolition work and create an empty site for redevelopment," the release stated.
Phase two has now started, Nystrom said. This phase will determine the programming, functionality and design of the new building. Right now, the preliminary development plans include hospitality rooms, apartments and commercial/restaurant space, along with underground and surface lot parking.
Nystrom said the owners have designated a leadership team that will ensure the redevelopment creates a building that fits within the character of its setting in the historic downtown district.
In other news, after interviewing five firms, Oertel Architects, of St. Paul, has been hired. Also, a 10-person community task force has been brought on board. Members of the task force include downtown business and property owners, community leaders, along with representation from St. Olaf College and Carleton College and the Northfield Chamber of Commerce.
Additionally, Nystrom said, the first of two to three public comment sessions facilitated by the Oertel architectural team will begin in May.
"We hope that by June the architects will be ready to present their plans," Nystrom said.
Phase three covers construction, which is tentatively slated to begin in late fall 2022 with anticipated opening and occupancy by Dec. 31, 2023.
"The owners, leadership team, and Oertel Architects are committed to delivering a product the will enhance the character and appeal of downtown Northfield and continue to serve as an asset for years to come," stated the news release.
"Nothing is more high profile than this redevelopment," added Nystrom.