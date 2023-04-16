Laura Meyers from Imminent Brewing stands with Rep. Kristi Pursell and City Council member Davin Sokup along with Mrs. Moxie. Pursell and Sokup will be speakers at Northfield's Pride in the Park in June. (Photo courtesy of Emily Lloyd)
Around 300 people turned out at Imminent Brewing last Wednesday evening for Pints for Pride: a Pride in the Park fundraiser. The event, organized by Laura Meyers of Imminent, Craig Moxness (Mrs. Moxie), and members of the Northfield Pride committee, included trivia games, a silent auction, and speeches about the importance of Pride and community from Emily Lloyd, Marty Larson, Lisa Neitge, Jackie O’Neill, and Ryan Foley.
The organizers’ immediate goal for the event was to raise $3,000. They raised nearly $10,500.
“Last year’s Pride attendance was 1,928. That’s about a tenth of Northfield’s population,” said Emily Lloyd. “That, the huge turnout at Pints for Pride, and the extraordinary amount raised show how necessary and meaningful it is to have a Pride celebration in one’s own city. People should not have to drive to the Twin Cities or Rochester to feel safe, accepted, and affirmed — or the joy that comes from knowing one is valued for who one is. We can have that here in Northfield.”
Event organizers were moved by the number and variety or items and experiences donated for the silent auction. Given by local individuals, organizations, and businesses, they ran the gamut from transgender Pride-themed earrings to a three-night cabin getaway up North.
"Imminent Brewing has been a safe place for people of all backgrounds," said Craig Moxness/Mrs. Moxie. "Laura and Derek along with their staff have opened their hearts and space. They allow us to have fun along with entertaining the public. They also are huge on being allies to the LGBTQIA plus community allowing those to have a voice. Without them this event wouldn't have turned out this amazing."
Next up for the Pride committee? “A long night writing thank you notes,” said Lloyd, with a laugh.