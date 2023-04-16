Pints 15.jpeg

Laura Meyers from Imminent Brewing stands with Rep. Kristi Pursell and City Council member Davin Sokup along with Mrs. Moxie. Pursell and Sokup will be speakers at Northfield's Pride in the Park in June. (Photo courtesy of Emily Lloyd)

Around 300 people turned out at Imminent Brewing last Wednesday evening for Pints for Pride: a Pride in the Park fundraiser. The event, organized by Laura Meyers of Imminent, Craig Moxness (Mrs. Moxie), and members of the Northfield Pride committee, included trivia games, a silent auction, and speeches about the importance of Pride and community from Emily Lloyd, Marty Larson, Lisa Neitge, Jackie O’Neill, and Ryan Foley.

Pints10.JPG

Jem Jensen, Pride committee member, Emily Lloyd, Pride committee member and Teresa Hichen-Olson pose for a photo at the Pints for Pride event. (Pamela Thompson/southernminn.com)
Pints3.JPG

Pints of Pride event supporters bid on silent auction items. (Pamela Thompson/southernminn.com)
Pints9.JPG

Mrs. Moxie shares a laugh with Clarice Grabau at the Pints of Pride fundraiser held inside Imminent Brewing. (Pamela Thompson/southernminn.com)
Pints12.JPG

Derek Meyers, Imminent Brewing owner and volunteer Rich Larson on the patio accepting donations for Pints for Pride. (Pamela Thompson/southernminn.com)

Pamela Thompson is the associate editor for the Northfield News. Reach her at 507-645-1115 or pamela.thompson@apgsomn.com.

