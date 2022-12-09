Pickleball continues to be a popular means of recreation regionally, with some hearty players even playing outside over the winter.
When there’s no ice or wind and temperatures are at least 30 degrees, players come out to Northfield’s Riverside Lions Park twice a day at 9 a.m. and 3 p.m.
“We welcome any players who show up,” said Paul Case, who helps organize the unstructured outdoor group with her husband John.
“We want new players, so we like to rotate players to give everyone a chance to play.”
Some of Northfield’s regular outdoor players said they appreciated the city’s efforts to resurface the courts and redirect them to be facing north-south, which is better for deflecting direct sun and wind.
Whenever the Riverside courts are too crowded, Case said players head over to the outdoor tennis courts at Northfield Middle School, where they drop the net height and lay down taped lines for regulation pickleball play on top of the tennis court lines.
“But they can lock those gates at any time,” said Case. “Those are school courts, and students are the priority.”
“When the snowbirds go south for the winter, some of us head down to Faribault to play indoors,” said John Case.
Kevin O’Brien, aquatic supervisor for Faribault Parks and Recreation, said he’s noticed the popularity in pickleball increasing each year. Like Northfield, Faribault has four outdoor courts, two located in Meadows Park and two in Windsor Park.
“I think the baby boomers coming out of the workforce, who want to stay active and mobile, like the game for many reasons,” he said. “There’s also the opportunity to be social.”
O’Brien said many of the players who play indoors at the Faribault Community Center gym, also enjoy the social aspect of the game. Many players like to make plans to meet for coffee or lunch downtown after a few games of pickleball.
Melissa Bernhard, Northfield Schools community recreation coordinator, said she received a lot more calls this fall from people who wanted to continue playing pickleball inside this winter.
“We battle not having designated pickleball courts that are officially lined for pickleball,” Bernhard said. “So we’re trying out rubberized lines and a nylon banding system that hopefully will not ruin our school’s basketball court surfaces.”
Bernhart said once again this year winter pickleball play has moved inside to the Bridgewater Elementary School gymnasium. On the first night of the late fall session, 29 people had registered to play along with 15 drop ins.
“We have six courts running at Bridgewater with different skill levels on each court,” she said. “Right now, the beginner side of the gym is really full of players learning the game,” she said.
Pickleball has become the fastest growing sport in America, according to a 2022 report from the Sports & Fitness Industry Association with 4.8 million players nationwide. Since 2020, the sport witnessed nearly a 40% increase. There are now an estimated 35,000 courts in the U.S., more than double the number from five years ago.