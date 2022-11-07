For veteran pianists David K. Miller and Richard Collman, playing a two-piano concert is much less nerve wracking than playing solo.

IMG_9847.JPG

After 11 years as a piano team, Collman and Miller said they are less nervous during concert performances as duo. (Pamela Thompson/southernminn.com)
IMG_9843.JPG

Richard Collman and David K. Miller formed the Collman-Miller Piano Duo in 2011. (Pamela Thompson/southernminn.com)
IMG_9845.JPG

David K. Miller, a former middle school and high school music teacher, faces partner Richard Collman during a recent practice session at St. Peter's Lutheran Church. (Pamela Thompson/southernminn.com) 

Pamela Thompson is the associate editor for the Northfield News. Reach her at 507-645-1115 or pamela.thompson@apgsomn.com.

Tags

Recommended for you

Load comments