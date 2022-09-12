The 38th annual Arts, Crafts & Gift Show attracted browsers and buyers to Central Park on Saturday and Sunday from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. Venders hailed from across Minnesota. (Pamela Thompson/southernminn.com)
Diki, a singing bowl therapist with husband Lex, stands amidst the crafts and gifts made in Tibet. The motto of their business, Shangri-La Crafts and Gifts, is "With love from Himalayas." They were one of many venders stationed in Central Park last weekend. (Pamela Thompson/southernminn.com)
CostCo Wholesale had a booth at last weekend's 38th Annual Arts, Crafts & Gift Show. Ira Raff, marketing, stands with Stacy Proctor. They were intent on signing up new CostCo customers. (Pamela Thompson/southernminn.com)
Craig Cerrator and Chari Hall from the History Theatre in St. Paul step up shop in Central Park last weekend to attract history buffs to purchase tickets for the final show in the 2022-23 season: "The Defeat of Jesse James" production, which runs April 29-May 28, 2023. The musical production was written by Jeffrey Hatcher, with music and lyrics by Chan Poling, the creators of "Glensheen." (Pamela Thompson/southernminn.com)
