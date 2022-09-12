art fair.jpg

The Arts and Crafts Riverfront Festival, sponsored by the Northfield Arts Guild, spilled across the east and west banks of the Cannon River. (Pamela Thompson/southernminn.com)

 
craft8.JPG

Hundreds of DJJD festival attendees visited the venders in Central Park who were part of the 38th Annual Arts, Crafts & Gift Show last weekend. (Pamela Thompson/southernminn.com)
craft7.JPG

Craig Cerrator and Chari Hall from the History Theatre in St. Paul step up shop in Central Park last weekend to attract history buffs to purchase tickets for the final show in the 2022-23 season: "The Defeat of Jesse James" production, which runs April 29-May 28, 2023. The musical production was written by Jeffrey Hatcher, with music and lyrics by Chan Poling, the creators of "Glensheen." (Pamela Thompson/southernminn.com) 
craft6.JPG

This old bus was stuffed with flags, banners and pennants of all shapes, sizes and kinds. (Pamela Thompson/southernminn.com)
craft5.JPG

Stacey DeBoer's popular booth featuring $2 jewelry was often so crowded with customers she would step outside the tent to allow more shoppers inside. (Pamela Thompson/southernminn.com)
craft4.JPG

CostCo Wholesale had a booth at last weekend's 38th Annual Arts, Crafts & Gift Show. Ira Raff, marketing, stands with Stacy Proctor. They were intent on signing up new CostCo customers. (Pamela Thompson/southernminn.com)
craft3.JPG

Diki, a singing bowl therapist with husband Lex, stands amidst the crafts and gifts made in Tibet. The motto of their business, Shangri-La Crafts and Gifts, is "With love from Himalayas." They were one of many venders stationed in Central Park last weekend. (Pamela Thompson/southernminn.com)
craft2.JPG

Kathrina Decker, owner of LaVieatrac,com a magnet-based accessory company featuring keystraps, wristlets, and handbags, stands in front of her tent. (Pamela Thompson/southernminn.com)
craft1.JPG

The 38th annual Arts, Crafts & Gift Show attracted browsers and buyers to Central Park on Saturday and Sunday from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. Venders hailed from across Minnesota. (Pamela Thompson/southernminn.com)

Pamela Thompson is the associate editor for the Northfield News. Reach her at 507-645-1115 or pamela.thompson@apgsomn.com.

Tags

Recommended for you

Load comments