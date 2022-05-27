Memorial Day is much more than a day off. It’s more than picnics and celebrations. It’s about remembering and honoring the sacrifices of the more than 1 million men and women who died since the Civil War while serving their country.
Veterans organizations in four Rice County cities have planned remembrances Monday to commemorate their comrades as follows:
Faribault
The Faribault American Legion Post 43 hosts the county’s largest commemoration. It starts at 9 a.m. at the Rice County Veterans Memorial on the north lawn of the Rice County Courthouse. Following a posting of the colors and the national anthem, Legion Auxiliary Post 43 Chaplain Kathy Larson will offer an invocation. KDHL’s Gordy Kosfeld is the event’s speaker. He will be followed by Post 43 Commander John McDonough, who will read the names of all Rice County veterans who have died in the past 12 months, and the playing of taps.
Following the ceremony is the annual parade north from Buckham Memorial Library down Central Avenue to Central Park. The parade begins at 10 a.m. with the Central Park festivities starting 15 minutes after the parade. There, McDonough said, the Legion will honor three area veterans: parade Grand Marshal Mark Quinlan, Honorary Grand Marshal Gene Trahan and Honored Combat Veteran Chuck Swanson.
Trahan served in the Army from 1956-58 as a combat engineer repairing runways in Japan and Korea. Swanson was drafted into the Army in 1965 and sent to Vietnam the following year. He was wounded while in Vietnam and discharged in late 1967. Has been awarded the Purple Heart and the Air Medal, given to service members who performed acts of heroism.
Swanson is a Navy veteran who served on the USS Parche, a nuclear-powered fast attack submarine. During his service, he received the Presidential Unit citation, Navy Expeditionary Medal and Battle Efficiency and the Sea Service ribbons. He later joined the Air Force Reserves and there received the Air Force Achievement and Air Force Commendation medals and 27 Arial Porter of the Quarter citations before retiring in 2001. He currently serves with the Fort Snelling Memorial Rifle Squad.
Lonsdale
Members of the Lonsdale American Legion 586 begin their remembrances in the local cemeteries by placing flags on the graves of deceased veterans interred there. They will visit Holy Trinity Catholic Church Cemetery in Veseli at 8 a.m., then move to Trondhjem Cemetery in Lonsdale at 8:45 a.m., and finally to Calvary Cemetery at 10:30 a.m. The public commemoration begins at 11:15 a.m. at the Lonsdale Veterans Memorial. The service will include a color guard, rifle volleys, a reading of all deceased area service members and taps, played by Amy Larsen, incoming Legion commander.
Morristown
Lineup for Morristown’s annual Memorial Day parade begins at Post 149 at 10:30 a.m. with the parade beginning at 10:45 and ending at the cemetery. There, a program including the singing of the national anthem, an honor guard and a reading of President Abraham Lincoln’s Gettysburg Address and the World War I-inspired poem, “In Flanders Field” by Canadian Lt. John Maccrae following the 1915 death of a fellow soldier, will be held. Elysian Legionnaire Jim Hawison is the featured speaker. Following the remembrance, the Post’s Auxiliary hosts a lunch of Sloppy Joes, baked beans, potato salad and a cookie. Plates are $6 apiece.
Northfield
After two years of remote services, Northfield’s Legion and VFW again host their Memorial Day service at Veterans Memorial Park. The ceremony begins at 9 a.m. with an address by Legion Post 84 Commander Ray Ozmun and a reading of 44 Northfield/Dundas area veterans who have died in recent years. An honor guard will present the flag and a rifle squad will fire several rounds in salute to the deceased. A wreath will be laid on crosses used to denote each conflict in which American troops have fought. Local Scouts will hand out programs so attendees can follow along. The featured speaker is Keith Beckwith, former pastor of Cornerstone Baptist Church in Northfield. Beckwith is an Air Force pastor. A bugler will play taps to end the program. While the city provides bleachers for the event, Ozmun recommends attendees bring folding chairs to sit on as the bleachers fill up quickly. Following the ceremony, members of Northfield Beyond the Yellow Ribbon will provide lunch to attendees in the adjacent Riverside Lions Park pavilion. “We need to remember the people who gave their lives to keep our country free,” said Ozmun. “It’s very important.”
Deceased Rice County veterans 5/1/21-5/11/22
Adrian F. Gillen, Alfred S. Brodie, Alton D. Benson, Anthony M. Petricka, Arthur A. Boe, Bernard L. Wierson, Brian P. Luckow, Bruce W. Krinke, Charles E. DeMann, Charles E. Wells, Charles P. Hagen, Clarence W. Borchardt, Clifford W. Nelson, Clyde E. Keech, Dale R. Meirick, Daniel B. Tersteeg, Daniel C. Schulz, Daniel R. Feyereisn, David J. Korbel, David L. Brody, Delbert F. Voegele, Donald B. Reining, Donald H. Ross, Donald S. Sticha, Donald W. Burkhartzmeyer, Donna K. Anderson, Douglas B. Frydenlund, Earl R. Lockwood, Edward W. Kalina, Edwin F. Miller, Elmo R. Wisted, Eugene G. Adams, Gary L. Tiedt, Gene W. Mari, George L. Novak, Gerald B. Highman, Gerald B. Murdock, Gerald C. Luckow, Gerald M. Von Ruden, Glenn A. Breitag,Harold A. Miller, Harold W. Kuball, Harry W. Nordstrom, James D. Tachick, James Gorr, James H. Seeley, James P. Tetzloff, James R. Wadekamper, James T. Sailors, ,Jerome J. Peacock,Jerry P. Hankins, Jimmy Chavira, John A. Streitz, John M. Bray, John R. Vogelsberg, Joseph A. Plumb, Jr., Keith A. Freeman, Kenneth A. Snede, Kenneth G. Eul, Kenneth J. Tuma, Larry G. Ahlman, Larry L. Sargent, Lauren I. Egdahl, LaVern J. Rippley, Lawrence G. Beck, Leo J. Wisdorf, Leonard A. Kalal, Leslie A. Sharrock, Lewis B. Smith, Lyle E. Oster, Lynn N. Paquette, Marion E. Mahoney, Marlin R. Wegner, Martin C. Mortenson, Martin J. Ahlman, Marvin D. Way, Melvin B. Charlton, Merlin R. Bauer, Michael F. Smisek, Milbert W. Ketterling, Milburn A. Jackson, Patricia K. Dulac, Patrick F. Rath, Patrick F. Simonich, Patrick M. McCaulen, Paul D. Raadt, Paul M. Noeller Jr., Peter P. Burkhartzmeyer, Raymond C. Butzler, Raymond C. Sporre, ,Reuben F. Gustafson, Richard A. Rasmussen, Richard J. O’Neill, Richard J. Viken, Richard L. Gabbert, Robert C. Larson, Robert J. Quam, Robert L. Vesledahl, Robert O. Richardson, Robert Roach, Robert W. Meschke, Roger A. Maring, Rolynn L. Ensrud, Ronald J. Hunt, Ronald J. Wolf, Ronald M. Bartusek, Russell J. Peterson, Ryn Naomi L.Quinnell, Scott B. Bowers, Seabron B. Johnson, Sidney S. Vikla, Stephen T. Taylor, Steven H. Blackstad, Ted J. Erickson, Terry J. Stepka, Thomas A. Voge, Thomas H. Schmidt, Thomas L. Johnston, Thomas R. Pender, Timothy H. Whitney, Todd D. Lundell, Vincent J. LaCanne, Walter A. Ersland, Willard S. Storlie, William C. Nohava, William F. Borwege, William H. Plaster, William J. Bultman, William J. Van, William O. Harn, Willis E. Yule.