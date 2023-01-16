Safe use. Safe storage. Safe disposal. That is the motto of the Rice County Chemical and Mental Health Coalition's promotion of the program known as Take It to the Box.
Reach reporter Josh McGovern at 507-333-3128.
The program was started in September of 2009 by the Healthy Community Initiative (HCI). It stations safe vessels for the disposal of unused prescriptions at several locations. People can bring their unused medication to disposal boxes located in Faribault, Northfield and Lonsdale.
Through proper disposal, the Rice County Chemical and Mental Health Coalition aims to reduce drug abuse by reducing the available supply. Proper disposal also avoids pollution of water and soil.
People dropping off medication are asked to leave it in the original container, remove any and all identifying information, leave the name of the medication on the container, and simply drop it in the box.
The unused medication is properly disposed of through incineration at a certified facility in Mankato. This is the same method used to dispose of drugs confiscated by law enforcement.
"We get a lot of really high-hitting drugs put in that box," said Lynn James, evidence technician at the Northfield Police Department. "We get people who have been in hospice turning in their drugs. Things like injectable morphine. I don't know where those people would take their medication to without the box."
James has been overseeing Northfield's collection site since the program's inception. Each year she has seen "consistently a lot" of drugs brought for disposal.
When the program started it cost thousands of dollars in disposal costs. After seeing the need for their services in other counties, the Mankato facility now incinerates Take It to the Box medications for free.
"Our cost came down to a tank of gas and a box of donuts," James said. "They do that out of the kindness of their heart."
Each disposal box is bolted into place and requires four different keys to open each one. The keys are safely secured in the Northfield Police Department.
In 2022, Take It To The Box collected over 2,500 pounds of medication. That included 1,301 pounds at the Northfield Police Department, 937 pounds at the Faribault Police Department, and 304 pounds at the Rice County Sheriff’s Office.
According to the Rice County Chemical and Mental Health Coalition, the annual total amounts to approximately the same weight as a Ford Fiesta or a Toyota Prius. The program's entire total to date is over 35,000 pounds.
