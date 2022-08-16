One large eraser. Three glue sticks. Four pencils. One box of Crayola crayons and one small size scissors. Those were just a few of the donated school supplies for kindergartners that volunteers packed into shopping bags Monday morning as part of this year's Operation Backpack effort.

backpack6.JPG

Ruth Paulson and Merrell Thornton, two of the eight members of the Operation Backpack committee hold three of the countless backpacks styles. (Pamela Thompson/southernminn.com)
backpack5.JPG

Operation Backpack volunteers gathered at the Estenson's barn Monday morning to sort through the mountains of donated school supplies for Northfield youth. (Pamela Thompson/southernminn.com)
backpack1.JPG

Operation Backpack committee members Pam Franz and Kris Estenson sort through school supplies Monday morning. (Pamela Thompson/southernminn.com)
backpack2.JPG

Two of the many volunteers who help sort school supplies for Operation Backpack. (Pamela Thompson/southernminn.com)
backpack4.JPG

Lin Wolf is one of the eight members of the Operation Backpack committee. (Pamela Thompson/southernminn.com)
backpack3.JPG

The hundreds of sorted bags of school supplies were loaded into cars ready to be delivered to the Community Action Center for distribution on August 17. (Pamela Thompson/southernminn.com)

Pamela Thompson is the associate editor for the Northfield News. Reach her at 507-645-1115 or pamela.thompson@apgsomn.com.

