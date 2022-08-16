One large eraser. Three glue sticks. Four pencils. One box of Crayola crayons and one small size scissors. Those were just a few of the donated school supplies for kindergartners that volunteers packed into shopping bags Monday morning as part of this year's Operation Backpack effort.
Operation Backpack has been donating backpacks and school supplies for qualifying families in the Northfield area since 1993. The campaign to give children the tools they need to learn and succeed was started by several grandmothers from the Northfield United Methodist Church.
Thirty years ago, organizers identified that giving students adequate school supplies positively impacted the rate of homework completion, class participation, and ultimately, graduation.
"A high school diploma is key to breaking the cycle of inter-generational poverty and homelessness," according to an Operation Backpack statement.
This year, 550 youth from kindergarten to 12th grade will receive the school tools and backpacks during Wednesday's distribution day. Last year, 600 children received the school tools, up significantly from the initial donation of 175 backpacks back in 1993.
"Operation Backpack is a community effort," said Merrell Thornton, whose mother was one of the original five founders. Gifts of money, backpacks and school supplies from church groups, businesses and families in the community supplement the fundraising and shopping efforts of the eight-member committee.
"We shop the back-to-school sales and purchase high quality items at the best prices," explained Lin Wolf.
Members of the 2022 Operation Backpack committee include Pam Franz, Carol Korda, Kathy Lillevold, Ruth Paulson, Kris Estenson, Nancy Paddleford, Ruth Sommers, Merrell Thornton and Lin Wolf.
Sorting first, then distributing
On a cool but sunny Monday morning, about 30 volunteers had gathered inside Kris and Rick Estenson's elegant barn on their farm, east of Northfield, to help pack the bags.
The veteran volunteers moved counter-clockwise from table to table, piled with well organized school supplies, all of it labeled according to school grade level. The packing order started with kindergarten and moved methodically through the grades up to the seniors.
This was Swiss clock organization and precision, to be sure.
Committee members estimated a total of 16,000 items would be distributed when all the pieces are added together.
Distribution day
Families who signed up for an appointment with Operation Backpack coordinated by the Community Action Center will receive the new materials on Wednesday, Aug. 17. Pickup times begin at 11 a.m. and run through 5:30 p.m. explained Hillary Lamberty, community engagement coordinator for CAC.
"There is a lot of excitement during the distribution," said Lamberty. "They particularly love picking out their new backpacks."
The new backpacks, sourced mostly through Wal-Mart and Target, reflect recent cultural and pop trends, images and colors. Judging by the piles of brand new backpacks in one corner of the barn, there was a vast array of choices. From all colors to sizes to shapes.
Choices ranged from plain to sparkly, princesses to Pokémon, and super heroes to Disney characters. From larger packs loaded with accessories to smaller parcels laden with pockets.
Lamberty said all school item pickups and backpack selection would be done this year from the safety of the drive-thru lane at CAC.