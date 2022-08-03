Those interested in serving their community through local government have several opportunities this election season. School board seats, mayoral and council seats across Rice County are up for election this year.
For most local positions, the candidate filing period opens today and candidates have until Aug. 16 to file.
Mayors serve for two years. City Council and School Board seats are for four years.
Candidates must be eligible voters, 21 years of age or more on assuming office, and must have been a resident of the school district or city for 30 days before the general election. They must also have no other affidavit on file for any other office at the same general election, according to state documents. Filing fees are $2.
Dennison
The city of Dennison’s mayoral seat, currently belonging to Jeffrey Flaten, is up for election. Two seats on the City Council are also up for election.
City Council meetings are held the second Tuesday of every month at 7 p.m.
State, federal and county
The filing period for state, federal, county and city of Faribault and Northfield offices has passed.
A primary will be held Aug. 9 to narrow the field of candidates in some races. On their primary ballot, Rice County residents will see statewide races as well as two county races in which more than two candidates have filed — for sheriff and the county commissioner District 3 seat.
There also will be a primary in the Republican race for the new Senate District 58, which includes a segment of northern Rice County.
Voting for the general election is Tuesday, Nov. 3. Voters can see who will be on their ballot by going to myballotmn.sos.state.mn.us.
