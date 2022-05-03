One door closes, another opens may be a fitting adage for Open Door Preschool these days, with staff appointments and retirements aplenty.
New director Marja Steinberg has stepped into the role vacated by longtime director Barb Howe, who retired last year after 33 years. Steinberg is an Open Door alum herself from the 1980s, who attended the preschool along with her brother and sister.
Meanwhile, another veteran two-day lead teacher, Sue Anderson, plans to retire at the end of the spring term after 24 years. Her duties will fall fully upon teacher Crystal Henslin, formerly with Northfield Montessori, who started working at the preschool this year.
"It's been a whirlwind," said Howe. "Since I said last year 'I want to retire; will you take over?' to Marja, I've known I was leaving it in such good hands."
A different era
Started in 1966, Open Door Preschool has undergone a major name change, as well as minor location changes over the years.
Following a 1965 childcare survey in Northfield, Open Door Nursery School — now Open Door Preschool — was formed as a nonprofit corporation. The Congregational Parish House was selected as the school’s first site, and Mrs. Ginny Butler and Mrs. Dorothy Pfoutz were hired as teachers. Classes began on September 12, 1966.
Open Door’s founders believed that preschool should be accessible to all children. The Board of Directors asked the local community to contribute funds for scholarships, and eleven Head Start children were able to attend classes. Since 1967, United Way has provided scholarship monies each year. Children with special needs are also included in the program. The admission policies do not discriminate on the basis of race, creed, sex or national origin.
Open Door has had various locations since opening its doors beginning with the Home Management House at St. Olaf College in 1967; Bethel Lutheran Church in 1972; St. John’s Lutheran Church in 1973; Oddfellows Home in 1981; and back to St. John's Lutheran Church in 1987.
"When St. John's did their remodel in 2003, they involved us," said Howe.
The preschool's current location on the lower level off St. John's northside parking lot, is a happy place, bursting with primary colored toys, trains, puppets and games. The space practically pops with playfulness and joy.
The school founders also believed that Open Door should be an extension of the home, Howe explained. Comforting and welcoming. As a result, parents have always shared interests, time, and abilities. This procession of parents through the school’s open door is but one more extension of its name and intended spirit.
In the early years, fewer mothers worked outside the home so two or three morning-only nursery schools for 3-5 year olds thrived in Northfield. School records track the cultural shift. Twenty years ago, the preschool held four sessions of 20 preschoolers a week or 80 children. Today, 15 children are currently enrolled at Open Door.
"People's lives are just busier now," said Howe. "But we're still here."
Howe explained the trend of declining 3-year olds became noticeable somewhere between 2009 and 2012. Around that time, more daycare and preschool options became available to Northfield families.
"I think parents are also more cautious now," said Henslin. "It's a scarier world."
Chelsey Headrick, who is an Open Door parent as well as a board member, said her sons Dane, 8, and Heath, 6, each spent two happy years at Open Door, "We first heard of Open Door through friends who were singing it's praises for its fun teachers and play-based learning philosophy
The preschool did a great job preparing them for Greenvale Elementary School, she said.
"My sons learned good social skills, motor skills and pre-reading skills while at Open Door," said Headrick. "We made good friends with other Open Door families and really appreciated the community-feeling the preschool has and the legacy it offers."
Headrick said she still on the board even though her sons are no longer students there. "We are so grateful for Barb, Sue and Marja," she said.
Curriculum
According to its website: Open Door Preschool provides a positive, nurturing environment for a child’s total growth. Art, music, dramatic play, story time, large and small motor activities as well as social interactions in a play setting are all a part of the developmentally appropriate program providing opportunities for emotional, physical, cognitive and social growth.
For Henslin, witnessing children learn is exciting. One student comes to preschool as a different dinosaur each day. "They are so creative at this point," Henslin said. "It's so fun to help them process what they're seeing and experiencing whether its through new words, pretend play, building sets or art projects," she said.
"This is never boring," said Anderson. "Children make it different every single day."
Anderson said she's been fascinated over the years to watch the students' personalities and interests emerge. "One year during a lesson on musical instruments, I remember we were listening to a recording of the Puccini opera "Peter and the Wolf" and one girl closed her eyes and tears started to run down her cheeks," she said. "She'd be about 30 now, and I always wondered if she pursued music as a career."
Steinberg said the staff at Open Door seeks to nurture self-esteem and to develop healthy attitudes toward self, others and school. "At Open Door Preschool, children are free to be children," she said. "Activities and equipment are designed especially for them and focuses on purposeful play."
Environmental program
Howe said promoting environmental awareness has been an important part of the school's mission and since the beginning works in partnership with the Biology Department at St Olaf College.
"The children visit the St Olaf Prairie/wetlands three times a year to observe the seasonal changes under the guidance of selected students from the Biology Department," she said. "In addition to the prairie/wetland experience, the St Olaf students bring environmental activities and visual aids to the Open Door classroom on a monthly basis.
The shoulders they stand on
Before talking about their years of service, retired director Howe and soon-to-retire teacher Anderson, insisted credit first be given to Grace Buck and Jane Persons, Open Door Preschool former leaders. "They were legends," said Howe.
But passing the baton into capable, younger hands has also become an Open Door tradition.
"We were in a coffeeshop recently and the server recognized us as her preschool teachers," said Howe. "She must be in high school now."
On a recent trip, Anderson said she saw at the hotel and the airports three different families from Northfield with children she had taught.
Retirement has one distinct advantage for Howe who has had a year of retirement under her belt. "I never have to turn on my alarm for 6 a.m.," she said. "I was an early one for years."
The future is bright
COVID was hard on preschools, so Steinberg said Open Door would be making some changes by adjusting their options to offering either 9-11:30 a.m. or 9 a.m.-1 p.m. if parents are looking for more hours without the cost of full-time care.
"We are also leaning into the trend toward a multi-age classroom that we have been noticing over the last few years," she said. "It allows for older kids to be leaders, younger kids to have non-familial peer role models, and offers an opportunity for children to find playmates that match their developmental level and interests in different areas regardless of age."