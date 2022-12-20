For Alliya Lovestrand, not knowing the end goal may be the best part of uncovering the history of the restaurant she has owned for three years.
Even before Lovestrand bought The Ole Store in 2020, she was fascinated by the history of the more than 100-year-old institution.
"I've been reflecting on what ownership of The Ole Store means for me. It wasn't always a restaurant, but it's always been a food-centered business. Its ownership has changed many times and that has caused me to wish I knew more about its official history," said Lovestrand, sitting inside the empty 100-person capacity restaurant one morning last week.
"I want to fill in the blanks," she said.
So, she launched The Ole Store History project over social media earlier in December. She hopes the community will respond with stories, photos and memorabilia that she can use in some way. She's considering display cases in the restaurant's foyer area, or possibly compiling a book, a video and expanding the website.
She'd like to collect any old photos, postcards, recipes, newspaper clippings, and menus people would be willing to share. She said she plans to reach out to the Northfield Historical Society next year.
The end result is not her immediate priority, she said. Right now, the discovery and pursuit of memories is her sole focus.
"Most of what we know about the history of this place comes from you, our friends and neighbors," she wrote on the restaurant's website. "I’d like to honor the history of this place by embarking on a search adventure powered by the Northfield community. Help us discover the stories behind our business, our neighborhood, and our building."
Lovestrand said she'd like to start the project with a timeline highlighting the previous owners. Next, she'd like to add in details about structural changes made to the original building. She said she's excited to track the evolution of her restaurant through the memories of students, customers, wait staff, neighbors and community members.
"It is our hope to document our adventure and share our progress along the way," she said. "We can't wait to see what this project will bring."
Always a foodie
Growing up in Northfield, Lovestrand said she remembers biking to the Ole Store to get candy from the general store and buy pop out of the machine outside the front doors. She remembers going through the cafeteria line for lunch with her mother and sister.
After graduating from high school in 2008, she worked there as a bartender and server. After living on the east coast for four years, she would work a few shifts during the Christmas season when she was back to visit family.
Lovestrand said from an early age she's always loved kitchens, food and restaurants, partly perhaps because her father was a baker at Carleton College for 20 years. "I love working in food," she said. "I never look back, because I can't imagine doing anything else."
She said two of the main reasons she was able to stay open during the COVID-19 pandemic years was the loyalty and dedication of her staff of 35, and the fact that, while she tries to keep The Ole Store menu relevant to the current food scene by introducing new items to the menu, she also knows what foods her customers crave.
She knows her customers relish sampling Scandinavian-inspired foods, like former chef Ingrid's Swedish meatballs. Although she is not a personally a chef, Lovestrand said her long connection to restaurants comes solely from the front of house perspective.
"I love to eat, so I try to offer food in a homey place that I want to eat and share," she said. "We offer simple, fresh food made from scratch that is done really well."
Historical themes emerging
Although she's just started collecting historical information, Lovestrand said she's already detected a few common themes. Longtime customers have told her they like to sit at the same table, and often, they like to order the same thing they had the last time they dined there.
"The most popular items by far are the Ole Rolls, which are large, doughy and gooey cinnamon rolls, the Ole Breakfast, two eggs, meat, potatoes and toast, and the Ole Burger.
From longtime customers, she's learned that the original kitchen was located in what is now the bar area in the building's front northeast corner. She knows the general store was located on the building's westside and that there used to be a meat locker inside. The public restrooms were located in the basement, down a steep flight of stairs.
She also learned from someone who was a St. Olaf College student in the 1960s that there was once a community sauna and a claw foot tub located outside the back door.
"I've also heard stories about the neighborhood dogs," said Lovestrand. "One came to the store so often looking or treats that the restaurant owner started keeping a daily treat tally so the dog's owner could pay each month."
Lovestrand, who literally lives above the shop in the expansive apartment upstairs, said she loves the commute.
"The smell of Ole Rolls and French fries makes me happy," she said.