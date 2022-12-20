The Ole Store

Owner Alliya Lovestrand stands outside the restaurant she has owned for three years. (Photo courtesy of The Ole Store Restaurant)
Alliya Lovestrand in front of Ole Store

Alliya Lovestrand stands outside the restaurant, a Northfield institution, she acquired in 2022. (Photo courtesy of The Ole Store Restaurant) 

For Alliya Lovestrand, not knowing the end goal may be the best part of uncovering the history of the restaurant she has owned for three years.

Old Meat Market at Ole Store

Back in the day, a meat market was located inside the building that housed the cafe. (Photo courtesy of The Ole Store Restaurant)
Betty Myrna Ole Store

During Betty White’s 1992 visit to Northfield, Myrna Johnson (center) had breakfast at the Ole Store with White, and the actress's assistant, Gail Clark. (Photo courtesy of Dan Jorgensen) 
The Ole Store Old and New

An old photo of the Ole Store from the Northfield Historical Society’s archives is pictured in the present where it was taken years ago. (Photo courtesy of the Northfield Historical Society and Tim Freeland)
The Ole Store Modern

An outdoor dining and drinking area to the west has recently been added to the restaurant's property. (Photo courtesy of The Ole Store Restaurant)
Ole Store Before Updates

An undated photo of the Ole Store Cafe, before the name change and recent updates to the building and surrounding property. (Photo courtesy of The Ole Store Restaurant)

Pamela Thompson is the associate editor for the Northfield News. Reach her at 507-645-1115 or pamela.thompson@apgsomn.com.

Tags

Recommended for you

Load comments