Once a year, when the "Old Codgers" group converges at the fire hall for a chicken and rib dinner, they always end up gathered around the antique firetruck for a photo.
Some traditions, like tire tracks in soft ground, just get more deeply embedded.
The group of retired firefighters meets once a year, usually in the fall on a non-hunting season weekend. They come together to meet the active firefighters, share a meal from the Quarterback, tell old stories and before they disperse, have their photo taken.
"We had a real good turnout last year," said Dean Odette, who retired in 2007 after 22 years on the force. "We come to the firehall to see the trucks, hang around and talk to the new group."
Odette, who was a welding instructor at Faribault Technical College before starting his own welding business, said the retired guys introduce themselves to the active squad and then they like to tell stories, as well as hear new stories.
Like a family
Odette, who started as a firefighter in 1985 with instruction in fire 1, 2, and 3, pivoted to the rescue squad after certification as an EMT. emergency management training. He served as secretary-treasurer for the rescue squad as well as 15-plus years on the board of trustees.
"The Fire Department was like a family," said Odette. "We had good comradery and good times."
While there were countless fire and rescue calls he made during his more than two decades of service, Odette vividly remembers trying to save the Northfield Golf Course clubhouse until the entire roof collapsed, and the three times he assisted with child births.
"Seeing new life happen, now that's really remarkable," he said.
While he won't be able to attend the gala events celebrating the fire department's 150 years — he's leaving with his family for a long-planned vacation to Wisconsin — Odette said memories from his time on the force are always with him.
"That was time well spent," he said. "I learned a lot, helped a lot of people and served the community."
Sounds like the definition of volunteering.
In a small department with most recruits cross-trained, retired firefighter Mitch Dewar said "we all wear a lot of hats."
Over his 26 years on the force, Dewar said he had a lot of laughs, fun and comradery with his colleagues. In fact, he and Mike Stowe worked together to plan the celebration for the 125th anniversary of the Fire Department.
"We spent a year planning that party," said Dewar. "We had a band, a beer tent, events at the museum, and a rally with 200 area fire trucks."
Dewar, who signed on with the department in 1987, said he enjoys the history and traditions that are kept alive at the firehouse. One of his favorites is the Old Codger's Night.
"I like meeting the new recruits, seeing the fire chief and hearing the news about the department," he said. "We retirees always pressure him the chief to give us a new fire shirt or jacket."
Speaking of freebies, Dewar remembers responding to a persistent fire at the Quality Bakery on Division Street that took crews all night long to contain. After working overnight during a bitterly cold winter day, then fire chief Willard Sievers brought hot coffee and donuts to the exhausted firefighters who battled that blaze.
Another vivid memory was of responding to a fire call with numbers that corresponding to recipe cards with directions.
"Back then we would rely on the more senior guys to know where to turn at this corner or at that tree when we were making a rural call," he said. Good thing I always got lost on the way home."
Community connections
Mike Stowe retired in the mid-2010s after 22 years of active service. For four years, Stowe lived at the fire station and remembers the excitement of responding to those night calls and going out on the first truck.
Later after Stowe married and moved out of the station to buy house, he moved six blocks away from the firehouse. Later on after he and his wife started a family, he said their kids Jacob and Sarah "enjoyed being part of the station. Some days, they had the run of it."
Over the years, he had many responsibilities from firefighter to rescue squad, from lieutenant to captain. He signed up for countless community events because he liked connecting the department with the public.
Stowe remembers driving the fire truck to area snowmobile club meetings in the winter and to surrounding towns for parades in the summer. At Christmas, the fire station would run a winter clothing and gift drive and in the spring there was always a food drive.
A full-family operation
When he thinks back to being involved in all the community events, fond memories flood in, Stowe said. "I used to give tours of the station to a lot of children's organizations like 4H groups and the cub scouts," he said. "We also trained community groups of all ages on first aid and fire safety."
Stowe said he and the other firefighters always enjoyed visiting Northfield's schools in October during fire prevention month to conduct fire drills and hold prevention training sessions.
A production scheduling supervisor at Post Cereal, Stowe said during his years of fire department duty, he was all in.
"It was a huge part of my life," he said. "I was one hundred percent on board. For a long time my life revolved around work, home and the fire department. Even my social life revolved around hunting and fishing with my fire buddies, their spouses and kids. Wherever I was, when my pager went off, I raced to the firehouse."
Stowe said that level of commitment required that his family was also all in. On many nights, he recalls eating out at a restaurant only to get a call and have to leave immediately.
"So many times I told my wife to find a ride because I had to go," he recalls.
Eventually, Stowe said it was time to turn in his pager and retire. "It was hard to turn my pager over," he said. "But that's the life cycle of the department. A new group of recruits, who are growing and learning, are right there to take your place."
Stowe said the core of the Northfield Fire Department was strong because of the experienced leadership and the low turnover.
"We're so fortunate to have great candidates come through the department," he said. "Turnover is tough because it takes so long to be trained in rescue and ground operations. But with only eight fire chiefs since 1872, that's pretty incredible."