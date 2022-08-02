...HEAT ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 8 PM CDT THIS EVENING...
* WHAT...Heat index values up to around 105 degrees expected.
* WHERE...Portions of central, south central, southeast,
southwest and west central Minnesota.
* WHEN...From 1 PM this afternoon to 8 PM CDT this evening.
* IMPACTS...Hot temperatures and high humidity may cause heat
illnesses to occur.
PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...
Drink plenty of fluids, stay in an air conditioned room, stay out
of the sun, and check up on relatives and neighbors. Young
children and pets should never be left unattended in vehicles
under any circumstances.
Take extra precautions if you work or spend time outside. When
possible, reschedule strenuous activities to early morning or
evening. Know the signs and symptoms of heat exhaustion and heat
stroke. Wear lightweight and loose fitting clothing when
possible. To reduce risk during outdoor work, the Occupational
Safety and Health Administration recommends scheduling frequent
rest breaks in shaded or air conditioned environments. Anyone
overcome by heat should be moved to a cool and shaded location.
Heat stroke is an emergency! Call 9 1 1.
The lingering evidence from last week's vandalism at the Northfield Women's Center on Washington Street show the spray painted message has been removed, but the broken front right window has not yet been repaired. (Pamela Thompson/southernminn.com)
A heavy object weighing enough to break a large pane of glass and a can of spray paint were the apparent tools in a vandalism spree at the Northfield Women's Clinic, 314 Washington St.
On Tuesday, July 26, Northfield Police Chief Mark Elliott said his officers responded to a damage to property report that occurred during the overnight hours.
The vandalism involved a broken front window and spray paint on the Washington Street side of the building stating "Fake Clinic Not Safe."
Teresa Edwards, who has been director of the center for the last three years, told the Northfield News Tuesday afternoon, "It has been a sad week."
Edwards said she was informed about the damage to the building by a passerby. Thanks to the efforts by "an incredible group of volunteers to power wash and scrub the message away, there remains only a light silhouette of words."
As for the message spray painted on the building, Edwards said it had absolutely no relationship to the truth. Of the six staff members, the medical professionals, which include a registered nurse, a medical director and a medical stenographer, "all are licensed and certified."
Edwards said she and her staff have not noticed any peculiar activity inside or outside the physical building recently, but they have tracked an uptick in angry calls and emails.
"Ever since the overturn of Roe, we have been getting suspicious calls and emails," said Edwards. "What's especially sad is that we offer so many pregnancy resource services to the community."
Edwards said the new security system the center had recently installed was suspiciously not working Monday night when the incident occurred.
"We are so much more than people are against," Edwards said in a tearful voice. "We are pro-life for all people. It is not for us to judge but to love."
According to the Northfield police on Monday, there was no new information to share about the vandalism.
"We do not have any further update on that," said Elliott. "If people have information on who might be responsible, we encourage them to call the Northfield Police Department." The best number to call is 507-645-4477.
