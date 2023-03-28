Any theater buffs who tapped their toes to the music of “Glensheen” should immediately reach for the credit card to buy tickets to the upcoming musical at the History Theatre in St. Paul, concocted the same creative team of Jeffrey Hatcher and Chan Poling.

The Defeat of Jesse James Musical Poster

A publicity poster for the upcoming “The Defeat of Jesse James” production. (Photo courtesy of the History Theatre)

Pamela Thompson is the associate editor for the Northfield News. Reach her at 507-645-1115 or pamela.thompson@apgsomn.com.

Tags

Recommended for you

Load comments