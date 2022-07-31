...HEAT ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT FROM 1 PM TO 8 PM CDT
TUESDAY...
* WHAT...Heat index values up to 102 expected.
* WHERE...Portions of central, south central, southwest and west
central Minnesota.
* WHEN...From 1 PM to 8 PM CDT Tuesday.
* IMPACTS...Hot temperatures and high humidity may cause heat
illnesses to occur.
PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...
Drink plenty of fluids, stay in an air conditioned room, stay out
of the sun, and check up on relatives and neighbors. Young
children and pets should never be left unattended in vehicles
under any circumstances.
Take extra precautions if you work or spend time outside. When
possible, reschedule strenuous activities to early morning or
evening. Know the signs and symptoms of heat exhaustion and heat
stroke. Wear lightweight and loose fitting clothing when
possible. To reduce risk during outdoor work, the Occupational
Safety and Health Administration recommends scheduling frequent
rest breaks in shaded or air conditioned environments. Anyone
overcome by heat should be moved to a cool and shaded location.
Heat stroke is an emergency! Call 9 1 1.
The community information kiosk at 6th and Division Streets was installed in January 2020 but did not receive much public attention at the time due to COVID-19 pandemic restrictions. (Pamela Thompson/southernminn.com)
Any one passing by the electronic kiosk at Sixth and Division Street near the Armory, Imminent Brewing and Fareway Foods, should get a full dose of Northfield news — if you pause long enough to read all the digital screen messages.
"Stay Connected This Summer" is the theme shown on many of the rotating screens, many of which are translated into Spanish.
The communications kiosk, which was installed in early January 2020, was part of the reconstruction project of Sixth, Seventh and Division streets. According to Kara Trygestad, communications specialist with the city of Northfield, there was supposed to be a dedication ceremony in late March 2020, but the COVID-19 pandemic prevented any such public event.
The kiosk, created by local artist Rick Swearer, was funded by the city’s 1% for the Arts initiative, Trygestad explained: "One percent of municipal capital projects construction costs are set aside to fund public art."
The purpose of the kiosk is two-fold, said Trygestad.
"First, it is a work of public art and enhances the community in the same way that a sculpture or mural adds value to the community," she said. "And second, it serves as an information kiosk, with a city of Northfield map, a downtown map, a business directory, a weekly events calendar and a city of Northfield news and information outlet."
So what news loops across the city's kiosk screen? Current weather forecasts, downtown maps, city maps, upcoming events and pertinent city-related news. Many of the event alerts are abbreviated messages from news releases. The information is designed to be relevant to residents and visitors alike.
"The information will be updated regularly, as needed," said Trygestad.
