Fr. Cody Maynus knew he wanted to be a priest when he was in kindergarten — or at least he knew he wanted to wear a robe and stand at a church altar.
And, that was long before he was even baptised.
Maynus said he remembers back to that day in kindergarten when he was asked by an adult “What does a priest do?” and he answered, “Well, they serve God — duh!”
Today, Maynus is serving God as the newest priest in charge of All Saints Episcopal Church in Northfield. The 32-year old started his job on Nov. 27, following the departure of interim priest Peter Stebinger who served after the retirement of Rev. Gayle Marsh. According to the church’s November newsletter, Stebinger said the priest search committee “worked hard and well and quickly” to select Maynus.
Church wardens Mark Heiman and Pam Middleton said they are excited to welcome Maynus to both the church and to town.
“We are very excited to have him here,” said Heiman, senior warden. “We made a great choice and he made a great choice.”
Heiman explained that the church had not had to manage such an important leadership transition is quite a while, since Rev. Marsh held the top spot for 16 years.
“Everyone seems enthusiastic about Fr. Cody,” he said. “He brings new energy and ideas. He’s good at meeting people where the are.”
A village vicar
In order to meet people where they are, Maynus said he wants to be visible to the community, much like a village vicar was in England. Besides walking everywhere and wearing his collar when he is out and about in the community, he has also established office hours at the HideAway Coffeehouse and Wine Bar downtown every Wednesday afternoon from 1 to 3 p.m.
Another way Maynus is trying to connect with his new parishioners is to send them handwritten cards.
“It is fun for me to connect the names on a page to those seated in our pews,” he said. “I want them to know the church is praying for them.”
During the Christmas holidays, Maynus said he met many of the residents of the Fifth Street Lofts, which are diagonal to the church located at 419 Washington St., by leaving them notes and cookies.
“My goal is to become actively engaged in the neighborhood and the community,” he said.
Although he was raised in an evangelical church after his parents divorced, Maynus said he is grateful for the “wonderful, conservative foundation” that exposure afforded him.
Maynus is a graduate of Bexley Seabury Seminary, an Episcopal finishing school in Chicago, and has two degrees from St. John’s University in Collegeville, Minnesota. He credits his deep friendship with the nuns, whom he lived with in college, for helping build and deepen his foundation of faith.
“I had six nuns come to my 21st birthday party,” he said. “It was love at first sight. They took me under their wing. They became my teachers, my friends, and my spiritual leaders.”
Episcopal Church appeal
But how did he find a home in the Episcopal Church? Maynus said he was looking for some middle ground between mainstream protestantism and Catholicism.
“I was drawn to the deeply traditional liturgy as well as the hugely expansive social reforms,” he said. “I wanted a place where women could be ordained, as well as a much more accepting attitude toward LGBTQ.”
During his college years, Maynus worked in New Haven, Conn. as a member of the Episcopal Service Corps. While there, Maynus said he became familiar with the nine Episcopal church’s “smells and bells,” while also learning firsthand how priests served the community.
“This experience was really eye opening for me,” he said. “I saw how I could fit in.”
Next, came the opportunity to teach in a Catholic School on the northside of Minneapolis alongside the Visitation Sisters. He taught in the writing program and said he learned how to be present for the disadvantaged and to celebrate the diversity in Christianity. “God has a special relationship with the poor,” he said.
When asked what challenges he has encountered thus far that weren’t taught at seminary school, Maynus laughed and answered “HVAC systems and maintaining historic buildings. Those require a different skill set than pastoral ministry.”
He said outfitting a historic building designed in the Prairie Gothic style that dates back to 1866 and is considered the oldest church building in Northﬁeld, is both a huge gift and a huge responsibility.
Which is why Maynus said he wants to participate in all the church activities, even the volunteer crew of snow shovelers.
“As Pope Francis said, shephards should smell like the sheep.”