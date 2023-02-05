Rotarians and Kristi Pursell

Northfield Rotarians and youth exchange students surround Rep. Kristi Pursell on Rotary Awareness Day. (Photo courtesy of Northfield News)

While there might be 6,000 Rotarians in Minnesota engaged in over 160 Rotary clubs, Monday's Rotary Awareness Day attracted approximately 100 Rotarians from three districts, including Northfield. The first-ever Awareness Day was held  at the Minnesota State Capitol in St. Paul.

Minnesota Capitol Legislature

The exterior of the State Capitol is made of white Georgia marble and St. Cloud granite. (Pamela Thompson/southernminn.com)
Northfield Rotarians Capitol

Northfield rotarians and others enjoy a seat in the Capitol. 
Capitol Ceiling

The beauty of the renovated State Capitol was appreciated by the visiting Rotarians and youth exchange students. (Pamela Thompson/southernminn.com)
Rotarians and Sen. Lieske

Northfield Rotarians greet Sen. Bill Lieske at the Minnesota State Capitol Monday morning. (Photo courtesy of Northfield News)
Exchange Students

High school exchange students took part in Rotary Awareness Day at the Minnesota Capitol. 
Northfield Rotarians and Justice Gordon Moore

Jean Wakely, Dorothee Ishler and Ann Richards pose with Associate Justice Gordon Moore after receiving a behind-the-scenes tour of the Minnesota Supreme Court chambers. (Pamela Thompson/southernminn.com)
Minnesota Senate

Northfield Rotarians had a front row seat while viewing the Minnesota Senate in session. (Pamela Thompson/southernminn.com)

Pamela Thompson is the associate editor for the Northfield News. Reach her at 507-645-1115 or pamela.thompson@apgsomn.com.

Tags

Recommended for you

Load comments