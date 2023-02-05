Jean Wakely, Dorothee Ishler and Ann Richards pose with Associate Justice Gordon Moore after receiving a behind-the-scenes tour of the Minnesota Supreme Court chambers. (Pamela Thompson/southernminn.com)
While there might be 6,000 Rotarians in Minnesota engaged in over 160 Rotary clubs, Monday's Rotary Awareness Day attracted approximately 100 Rotarians from three districts, including Northfield. The first-ever Awareness Day was held at the Minnesota State Capitol in St. Paul.
Event organizer Katy Koch Campbell, of the Rotary Club of Edina, welcomed the visitors inside the historic building's vault, located under the central rotunda on the basement level. Visitors were impressed with the major renovation that was completed on the building built in 1905.
According to the Minnesota Historical Society: The present Minnesota State Capitol was an ambitious undertaking for a state that was only 37 years old. After nine years of construction at a cost of $4.5 million, the building was opened to the public on Jan. 2, 1905, one day before the 34th legislature convened.
In 1893, bills proposing a new statehouse were passed and a commission was appointed to undertake the project. An architectural competition in 1895 attracted more than 40 entries, all variations on the domed and columned monumental buildings that had so impressed visitors to the 1893 World's Columbian Exposition in Chicago.
The winning entry was the work of Cass Gilbert, an influential local architect who was just 35 years old. The exterior of the State Capitol is made of white Georgia marble and St. Cloud granite and is located on land called Wabasha Hill several blocks north of downtown.
"The purpose of Rotary Awareness Day is to socialize, tell our Rotary story to legislators, and to hear from them about state efforts related to our programs and values," said Campbell.
Several Rotarian legislators stopped by to speak to the group including Rep. Heather Edelson (DFL-Edina) who discussed the process for introducing and managing a bill through the Minnesota House of Representatives.
The Northfield Rotarians visited with Rep. Kristi Pursell of Northfield and Sen. Bill Lieske of Lonsdale.
The full day also included a guided tour of the Capitol and adjoining buildings; the opportunity to join the public gallery to view the Minnesota Senate in session.
Thirty-six high school exchange students visiting districts 5950, 5960 and 5580 who are part of the NorthStar youth exchange enjoyed the tours, speakers, box lunches and many, many group photos with legislative leaders.
An additional highlight was a behind-the-scenes tour of the Minnesota Supreme Court chambers with Northfield's Associate Justice Gordon Moore, who is the newest member of the seven-member legal authority.