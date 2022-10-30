As chair of the immigrant welcoming committee at First United Church of Christ Northfield, Gina Washburn has heard a lot of horror stories about the excruciating plight of Central American migrants.

Desert Water Walk.jpeg

Gina Washburn joined other humanitarians during a desert walk near the U.S. Mexico border. The volunteers dispensed water and food to displaced migrants. (Photo courtesy of Gina Washburn)
Border Wall_Flood Gates.jpeg

Retired attorney and community activist Gina Washburn stands in front of a section of the U.S. - Mexico border wall near Nogales, Arizona. (Photo courtesy of Gina Washburn)

Pamela Thompson is the associate editor for the Northfield News. Reach her at 507-645-1115 or pamela.thompson@apgsomn.com.

