As chair of the immigrant welcoming committee at First United Church of Christ Northfield, Gina Washburn has heard a lot of horror stories about the excruciating plight of Central American migrants.
In mid-October, the retired attorney and three other Minnesotans joined several other congregational church members from Texas for a week-long visit to the United States-Mexico border. Their mission, Washburn said, was "to bear witness to the conditions affecting our migrant neighbors."
"It doesn't feel right that I live in this world of white privilege and only read about the conditions at the border," Washburn said. "I wanted the chance to feel and see for myself."
Washburn said the section of the border she visited was in Nogales, Arizona across the Rio Grande River from Sonora, Mexico. She visited Casa de Misericordia, House of Mercy, in Nogales, which provides sanctuary for asylum seekers awaiting processing at the border.
The section of the border wall Washinburn visited offered only one opening measuring 8 1/2 by 11 inches. "That's the size of a piece of paper," she said, shaking her head in recognition.
"The border was very militarized," she said. "Very intense."
Washburn spent time on the U.S. side of the border walking the desert to check the supply boxes filled with water and food, placed there for the migrants by the Green Valley Sahuarita-Samaritans. She met with the leader of that ministry, Randy Mayer.
Other leaders of local humanitarian groups she met with include Nellie Jo David, from the Hia-Cid O'odham tribe, to learn about the effect of the border wall and the militarization on her tribal land.
Washburn said she met with Todd Miller, a journalist and author of "Build Bridges Not Walls," Noah Schramm, an attorney form the Tucson office of the ACLU, as well as with an immigration attorney to learn about "Operation Streamline," a Department of Homeland Security and Department of Justice program that criminally prosecutes individuals illegally crossing the border.
Since retirement in 2016, Washburn has been involved as a supporter for the Viking Terrace residents, volunteering alongside community activist Mar Valdecantos.
Before she left Northfield and understanding the potential dangers in her mission, the congregation of First United Church of Christ, blessed Washburn's border trip. Washburn serves on the church's Care Ministry Team and also sings in the Spirit Voices choir.
"I don't tolerate oppression," she said. "Not while I'm around to help leverage for betterment."
Data included is taken from the Minnesota Department of Health Daily reports. Because all data is preliminary, the change in number of cumulative positive cases and deaths from one day to the next may not equal the newly reported cases or deaths.