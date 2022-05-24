Now, Northfield native and former Deputy Under Secretary of the Navy Jodi J. Greene can add “Ship Sponsor” to her long list of accolades.
“Man our ship and bring her to life,” commanded Greene, Saturday morning in Duluth, giving the first order to the USS Minneapolis-Saint Paul during the commissioning ceremony for the combat ship.
Greene was seated in the front and center of the white tented podium surrounded by numerous Naval and Minnesota dignitaries. Behind them was the littoral combat ship festooned with flags, bunting and pennants.
Hundreds of attendees sat on folding chairs outside on the enormous dock facing the ship and the podium, trying to stay warm and dry despite the chilly temperature and persistent showers.
The ceremony was steeped in Naval traditions and symbolism from the presentation of colors and national anthem to setting the first watch and reporting for duty.
As ship sponsor, Greene was tasked with “manning the ship and bringing her to life.”
“As a crew, you have already proven your strength and determination in getting ready for this momentous day,” Greene said to the assembled crowd. “You prepared this ship to take her place in the fleet during challenging times. All eyes were on you as you continued to make this pathway.”
Welcome to the fleet
Built by the Lockheed Martin and Fincantieri Marinette Marine in Marinette, Wisconsin, the Minneapolis-Saint Paul was launched and christened on June 15, 2019. The ship completed acceptance trials Aug. 21, 2020 and was delivered to U.S. Navy Nov. 18, 2021.
“I am incredibly proud of this crew for their dedication to shipmate and ship, as we worked toward the commissioning of USS Minneapolis-Saint Paul,’’ said Cmdr. Alfonza White, commanding officer of Minneapolis-Saint Paul. “We are honored to carry the name Minneapolis-Saint Paul into the fleet.”
Minneapolis-Saint Paul is the second naval ship to honor Minnesota’s Twin Cities although each city has been honored twice before.
The first U.S. Navy warship named Minneapolis-Saint Paul was a Los Angeles-class submarine launched in 1983 that participated in Operation Desert Shield/Desert Storm. USS Minneapolis-Saint Paul (SSN 708) was the first submarine to carry Tomahawk missiles specifically designed for use in strikes against Iraq during the Gulf War. Having served for over two decades with distinction, the submarine decommissioned in 2007.
LCS is a fast, agile, mission-focused platform designed for operation in near-shore environments yet capable of open-ocean operation. It is designed to defeat asymmetric “anti-access” threats and is capable of supporting forward presence, maritime security, sea control, and deterrence.
The ship will be homeported at Naval Station Mayport in Florida
A proud Northfielder and Minnesotan
In May 2021, Greene retired as the deputy under secretary of the Navy (DUSN) after serving 31 years in the Department of Defense, under six defense secretaries. Currently, the 1990 Northfield High School graduate is a principal at Mabus Group, a strategic advisory firm focused on national security, veterans, intelligence, space, resiliency and innovation.
Greene, who lives in Maryland, is a graduate of the University of Maryland and the National Defense University Counterterrorism Fellowship Program.
Minnesota’s elected officials in attendance were Gov. Tim Walz, Sen. Amy Klobachar, Cong. Betty McCollum, Minneapolis Mayor Jacob Frey, St. Paul Mayor Melvin Carter, and Duluth Mayor Emily Larson.
“The strength of America’s national security, and the democratic values we hold dear, are being tested today like they have not been in decades,” said McCollum of Duluth. “I can think of no two names that represent that strength more than Minneapolis and St. Paul. Together we are one team – those who built this fine ship, and those who will serve on her. It is the strength and determination of the American people that is the backbone of our national security.”
The Honorable Erik Raven, under secretary of the Navy, reflected on attending his first commissioning ceremony.
“The Twin Cities represent the Great State of Minnesota’s economic, cultural, and political center. The Twin Cities play a significant role in our nation’s economic network,” said Raven. “Now, more than ever, it is fitting that a Littoral Combat Ship is named Minneapolis-Saint Paul — honoring the legacy of work and contribution of the people whose work ultimately impacts our daily lives nationwide and globally.”
Vice Admiral Scott Conn, USN, Deputy Chief of Naval Operations for Warfighting Requirements and Capabilities thanked those who worked on the ship to prepare her for the special day.
“I recognize how special it is to be together for this milestone, and to spend this day bringing the newest ship in our fleet to life in this way,” said Conn. “And more so, to do it in the State of her namesake cities is unique and special.”
In Navy tradition, Greene explained a ship sponsor is a female civilian who is invited to “sponsor” a vessel to presumably bestow good luck and divine protection over its seagoing and all that sail aboard.
In the United States Navy and the United States Coast Guard, the sponsor is technically considered a permanent member of the ship’s crew and is expected to give a part of her personality to the ship, as well as advocate for its continued service and well-being, she said.