Earlier this year, during the Minnesota State Biking competition in Mankato, Odin Bach-Bergs was leading the pack of riders at Red Head Mountain bike park. Suddenly, his tire went flat.

Odin Bach-Bergs, a Northfield 8th grader, who also competes on the Raiders swimming and baseball teams, said he's become hooked on cyclocross racing. (Photo courtesy of Sarah Bach-Bergs)
Odin Bach-Bergs carries his bike last fall during a cyclocross competition. (Photo courtesy of Sarah Bach-Bergs)
The starting gate at Cyclocross Nationals gets crowded with riders. (Photo courtesy of Sarah Bach-Bergs)
Odin Bach-Bergs competed earlier this year at the Cyclocross Nationals in Hartford, CT. (Photo courtesy of Sarah Bach-Bergs)
Odin's Canon Valley Composite Mountain Biking team coaches, Kris Brazil and Todd Trembley, coming to support him at the state CycloCross meet where he took first place. (Photo courtesy of Sarah Bach-Bergs)
Odin Bach-Bergs (in blue hat) competes on both the Cannon Valley Composite Mountain Biking team and Minnesota Junior Cycling team. (Photo courtesy of Sarah Bach-Bergs)

Pamela Thompson is the associate editor for the Northfield News. Reach her at 507-645-1115 or pamela.thompson@apgsomn.com.

