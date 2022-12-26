Earlier this year, during the Minnesota State Biking competition in Mankato, Odin Bach-Bergs was leading the pack of riders at Red Head Mountain bike park. Suddenly, his tire went flat.
Thinking quickly, the soon to turn 14-year old said he could either switch bikes and take a 10 minute penalty on his race time, or run with his bike to the finish line.
He ran holding onto the bike's handlebars and finished in 51st place.
"I didn't get last," he said grinning.
Odin's mother Sarah Bach-Bergs said her son, who is used to biking long distances on gravel roads around Rice County,is taking his new sport of cyclocross in stride. As a novice competitor, he has already placed first or second in many regional races.
"I am so proud of him," said Bach-Bergs. "As a parent, this is the epitome of competition. Despite the flat, he was not deterred. It was so cool he just persevered."
Not only did he finish the race during State competition, but his teammates treated Odin like a hero. When he ran with his bike across the finish line, his teammates crowded around him, cheering and clapping. "It was such a great moment," Sarah said. "It was awesome to see that grit and perseverance at work."
Keep the fun in cycling
After that race, Odin said he wanted to keep competing. "It's inspiring, it's fun, I just want to keep doing it," he said.
Although Odin Bach-Bergs has been biking about as long as he has been walking, he has still considered a novice on the Cannon Valley Compositie Mountain Biking Team. CVCMB Cyclocross coach Todd Trembley wrote in an email that Odin has come a long way since he first started training with them.
Trembley explained that of all the types of cycling, cyclocross (or cx for short) is probably the most spectator friendly of them all.
"It’s quite often held at a park with the course short enough that you can see most of the race from one spot. The races are multiple laps so you get to see a racer four or more laps per race. The younger racers race for 30 minutes with the pros for 60 minutes," Trembley explained.
The course can be on all kinds of surfaces including dirt, grass, mud sand and even snow, he said. The bike looks much like a road bike but with tweaks to make it easier to ride in all the conditions.
"It’s a fun but demanding race," he said. "It seems like there is never a time to coast to catch your breath. "
As a natural athlete, Odin also swims and plays baseball on the Northfield Raiders teams. The 8th grader, whose hair was still wet under his stocking hat from swim team practice, said at first competitive biking was scary. "So many rocks and roots."
But thanks to his own persistence, the faith of his cycling coaches Trembly and Dag Selander and the dedication of his mother Sarah, who played volleyball at St. Thomas University, Odin has shown remarkable progress in competitive cyclocross.
Coach Dag Selander, head coach of Minnesota Junior Cycling, said in a phone interview in late December, that for someone like Odin who is totally new to the sport, "he really did awesome."
"Odin did the best of all the kids," Selander said. "When he flatted and ran the rest of the race to the finish, right there I knew that this kid wants this. He's no quitter."
Selander, who grew up in Norway and started competing in cycling races at the age of 11, said the sport is not for everyone. "Not every kid who plays football, baseball, soccer and hockey gets to play in the big leagues," he said. "But cycling is different. Look at Odin. He just started training in this sport and he's already gone to Nationals."
Selander said next year's national competition will be held in Kentucky, not quite as long a journey as it was to Connecticut.
"I think Odin benefitted from going to Nationals this year," he said. "You can just tell this kid has potential."
Selander, who now lives in Hudson, WI, and was tapped to compete in the 1980 Olympics as a member of the Norwegian Cycling Team, said he tells parents to guide and support their children, but to try not to put pressure on them. "I don't want the pressure to get in the way of fun," he said. "Don't mess with the kids' mental state."
With the cyclocross season over for now until the spring, Selander advises his young athletes to get outside during the winter months for some cross training on skies and skates that can strengthen a cyclist's lung capacity.
Or, for more winter cycling, pedalists can always jump on a fat tire bike and hit the snow packed trails around Northfield.