Mum with Pen in paddle pool.jpg

From left, Bruno, the German Shepard, Elizabeth Newark and Penny Hillemann enjoy the East African sun. (Photo courtesy of Penny Hillemann)
Penny Hillemann (2).JPG

Hillemann reads from one of the storybooks that her mom wrote about the African wildlife during her presentation Monday evening. (Colton Kemp/southernminn.com)

Before Kenya became independent, it was a British colony. Penny Hillemann was born into a family of British civil servants in 1959 Nairobi and nowadays she feels wary to share her country of origin with others from east Africa, due to Britain's role in Africa and the color of her skin.

Elizabeth with P and puppies.jpg

Penny Hillemann spent the early years of her life in Nairobi, Kenya and was unfamiliar to anyone with white skin, other than her own family. She sits on her “rocking duck” in front of Bruno, the black dog, and next to her mother, Elizabeth Newark, who holds Tina. (Photo courtesy of Penny Hillemann)
Barry Dinneen.jpg

Barry Dinneen was assigned to overseas service in Africa, where he met his wife and started a family. (Photo courtesy of Penny Hillemann)
Penny-car.jpg

After getting her first pair of glasses, Penny Hillemann pokes her head out from the side of their car, parked outside of their Nairobi home. (Photo courtesy of Penny Hillemann)

Reach Reporter Colton Kemp at 507-333-3129. © Copyright 2022 APG Media of Southern Minnesota. All rights reserved.

Tags

Recommended for you

Load comments