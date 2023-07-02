Objectives, options, terms and chlorides were on the agenda of the informational meeting held last week concerning Northfield's water quality.

water1.jpg

Scott Schiesser (standing) and Jeffrey Hill (seated) lead the discussion about Northfield's drinking water during the open forum on Tuesday night held at FiftyNorth. (Pamela Thompson/southernminn.com)
water2.jpg

Concerned residents listened to the discussion focused on Northfield's water quality. (Pamela Thompson/southernminn.com)
water4.jpg

City Administrator Ben Martig attended the meeting, as did Northfield Mayor Rhonda Pownell. (Pamela Thompson/southernminn.com)
water3.jpg

The third water expert was Eric Yaggy who offered his national water quality perspective on a Zoom call from Chicago. (Pamela Thompson/southernminn.com)
  

Pamela Thompson is the associate editor for the Northfield News. Reach her at 507-645-1115 or pamela.thompson@apgsomn.com.

Tags

Recommended for you

Load comments