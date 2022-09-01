Test scores released this week by the Minnesota Department of Education give the most comprehensive measure to date on how pandemic disruptions impacted public school students' progress.
According to the latest round of standardized test scores given last spring, the figures in math, reading and science show a noticeable drop for Northfield students from previous years. It's a similar story across the state.
"Our proficiency rates are not where we expect to be," said Northfield School Districts Superintendent Matt Hillmann. "We have a galaxy of work to do in order to achieve those gaps."
Hillmann added that, despite what the data shows, Northfield outperformed in every category. He said in reading, Northfield is in the top 15% and 9% above the state average; in math, Northfield is in the top 10% and 16% above the state average; and in science Northfield scored in the top third.
According to the statistics released by MDE, Northfield students did best in reading: 59.2% proficient, but that score decreased from 63% in 2021 and from 68.4% in 2029 and from 68.8% in 2018. No tests were administered in 2020 so there was no data to compare from that year.
The test scores show Northfield students did a bit better in math than science last spring. In math, students scored a 59.2% proficiency, although that is down from 57.4% in 2021, 66% in 2019, and 68.1% in 2018.
The data shows the scores for science proficiency have slipped the most, from 61.9% in 2018 to 45% in 2022. The decrease seems more gradual when compared with the years in between: in 2019, students scored 57.2% proficiency, which dropped to 52.1% two years later in 2021.
Hillmann said three factors come into play when analyzing the data. One factor that will gradually improve science scores is that, last year, was the first year of having an elementary school specialist in each school teaching science all day. He said the standardized test are given at the end of fifth and eighth grades and once during high school.
"We should see a demonstrable difference in the fifth-grade science test scores, which would be a big win," he said.
Another factor for consideration into why test scores should improve, Hillmann explained, is that 60 Northfield elementary teachers have been trained to unlock the power of reading through a program called LETRS (Language Essentials for Teachers of Reading and Spelling).
"Our goal is to have 80% of our students reading proficiently at a third-grade level," he said. "That's our benchmark."
The third factor is a teacher training program for middle school teachers called AVID (Advancement Via Individual Determination). Hillmann said students learn how best to learn, organize and problem solve. "Middle School is a good time for this learning tool when the students' brains are undergoing reconstruction,: he said.
"While we take the data very seriously, we know that students are much more than assessment scores," said Hillmann.
Graduation rates steady
While Northfield's graduation rate remained steady with 90.4% of all students graduating in 2021, that number did drop incrementally from 2017 when the percentage was 91.2%. Regarding the graduated count, 348 students graduated in 2021, compared to 310 students in 2017.