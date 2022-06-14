...HEAT ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 8 PM CDT THIS EVENING...
* WHAT...Heat index values near 100 expected.
* WHERE...Portions of northwest and west central Wisconsin and
central, east central, south central and southeast Minnesota.
* WHEN...From 11 AM this morning to 8 PM CDT this evening.
* IMPACTS...Hot temperatures and high humidity may cause heat
illnesses to occur.
PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...
Drink plenty of fluids, stay in an air-conditioned room, stay out
of the sun, and check up on relatives and neighbors. Young
children and pets should never be left unattended in vehicles
under any circumstances.
Take extra precautions if you work or spend time outside. When
possible reschedule strenuous activities to early morning or
evening. Know the signs and symptoms of heat exhaustion and heat
stroke. Wear lightweight and loose fitting clothing when
possible. To reduce risk during outdoor work, the Occupational
Safety and Health Administration recommends scheduling frequent
rest breaks in shaded or air conditioned environments. Anyone
overcome by heat should be moved to a cool and shaded location.
Heat stroke is an emergency! Call 9 1 1.
&&
1 of 3
Laura Turek and Deb Gottfried operated the Northfield School District COVID-19 drive-thru testing clinic in January. (File photo/southernminn.com)
In his last superintendent report of the spring 2022 school year, Matt Hillmann told members of the Northfield School Board Monday night the district achieved the collective goal of prioritizing uninterrupted in-person learning.
Despite the ongoing challenges brought by the Delta and Omicron variants, the COVID dashboard and testing protocols worked the way they were designed, he said.
"The 2021-22 school year was far more challenging for many reasons than the first full year of COVID in 2020-21," Hillmann said.
The data certainly proves the superintendent's point. There were 263 positive cases of COVID reported during the entire school year of 2020-21. The following year, 2021-22, there were 1,415 cases reported with 600 cases alone in January.
"We've got more tools in place now to mitigate exposure," he said. "We are hopeful we won't have to use them as much."
Despite the persistence of the variants, he said many in-person events were held, including football games, choir concerts, the fall musical and Rock N' Roll Revival.
Hillmann said every day he updated the COVID dashboard to track the virus and delivered 30 email updates to district parents.
Over winter break, the district handed out 1,854 COVID test kits. Hillmann said the district's curbside COVID testing clinic was successful, thanks to the hard work of school health aides Deb Gottfried and Laura Turek.
"We became the testing center for the community," he said. "We are so proud of our amazing nurses and staff."
Hillmann said he was genuinely grateful for all the support and even the criticism school administrators received during those trying times.
"I ask for collective community forgiveness," he said. "People had a range of emotions and opinions. I was grateful for all the feedback. But now, we have to move forward and let time help us heal."
Board member Julie Prichard asked if the district would continue to use the COVID dashboard. Hillmann said he would continue to follow state protocols and keep track of data on a weekly, not daily basis. Of course, if cases reached 5%, he said he would report more frequently.
Board member Amy Goerwitz asked if there would be a COVID report in July, to which Hillmann said probably not.
"This was a truly historic event we hope never to have to go through again," he said. "We ended on a positive note. We cannot forget, but we can forgive."