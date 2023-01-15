While much of last Monday's meeting was taken up with organizational details, the Northfield School Board did handle some real business, such as the special education child count, the annual reports from Northfield's two charter schools, and the first reading on dissolving a cooperative sponsorship of a sports team with Randolph.
But much of the meeting was taken up with personnel issues.
Robert Coleman was eventually elected in a roll call vote as a temporary new board member, as Noel Stratmoen temporarily resigned, due to a lingering health issue. Coleman, who had run unsuccessfully in 2020 and 2022 to become a member of the Northfield School Board, received four votes from the pool of four nominees.
Coleman, a father of two young children, will serve the 90-day term or whenever longtime board member Noel Stratmoen returns. Stratmoen resigned from the board on Dec. 12, when it accepted his letter stating his decision. Stratmoen, the longest serving school board member in the state, aims to complete his elected term in 2024.
Matt Hillmann, Northfield School District superintendent, said during a radio interview that he wishes Stratmoen "a speedy recovery."
"This is good law," said Hillmann. "Noel can step away from his board duties until he is ready to return, and we can appoint his temporary replacement. Noel and Lois are pillars of the community. We are grateful for his perspective."
Board member Jeff Quinnell, who was re-elected to a fourth term, said he wanted all the candidates to "be treated fairly and equally." He said he was part of a subcommittee in 2016 that filled a vacant seat.
Hillmann said the board followed parliamentary procedures correctly. Eight individuals had originally shown an interest in the temporary position when it was posted on the district's website, but that number went down to six. Five of whom addressed the board Monday night, giving a two-minute talk about why they would be qualified to serve. The sixth candidate, Victoria Lempke, sent in a letter that Hillmann read at the podium.
Besides Coleman and Lempke, other candidates included Emily Zimmer, Rodney Otto, Paige Anderson Bowen and Dr. Ralph Bauer. Four board members nominated four candidates: Amy Goerwitz nominated Coleman; Quinnell nominated Lempke; new board member Jenny Nelson nominated Rodney Otto; and Corey Butler nominated Emily Zimmer.
Four members voted in Coleman. Board chair Claudia Gonzalez-George performed an official swearing in ceremony toward the end of the two-hour meeting.
"We are excited to add Robert Coleman to the board," said Hillmann. "And we are grateful for those interested in serving on the board. It's a testament to this community that eight community members were willing to come forward to serve. We thank all those who had interest in the position."
In other action
Two new members, Jenny Nelson and Ben Miller, and one multi-term member, Jeff Quinnell, were also sworn into board service at Monday's meeting. New officers were elected: Claudia Gonzalez-George was re-elected chair, Corey Butler was elected vice chair; Amy Goerwitz will serve as clerk; and Jeff Quinnell was re-elected to serve as treasurer.
The board heard two annual reports from Simon Tyler, director of the Prairie Creek Community School and executive director Laura Stelter, of Arcadia Charter School.
"Northfield is one of only two public schools in Minnesota authorized to associate with charter schools," said Hillmann. "We've been recertified for the next five years."
Hillmann said the district's enrollment dropped from 3,742 in December 2022 to 3,723 in January 2023.