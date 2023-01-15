While much of last Monday's meeting was taken up with organizational details, the Northfield School Board did handle some real business, such as the special education child count, the annual reports from Northfield's two charter schools, and the first reading on dissolving a cooperative sponsorship of a sports team with Randolph.

Pamela Thompson is the associate editor for the Northfield News. Reach her at 507-645-1115 or pamela.thompson@apgsomn.com.

