At Monday night's meeting, the Northfield School Board approved a package of budget cuts at just over $2.5 million that will take effect for the 2023-24 school year.
The reductions will eliminate the online Portage programs at both the elementary and secondary levels, reduce transportation costs, upcharge middle school and high school activity fees, reduce full-time teaching positions, eliminate part-time positions, restructure the middle school schedule down from seven periods to six periods, and more.
Board members did not waste any time making these decisions Monday night, since they spent last week in a lengthy work session discussing the ramifications of the necessary reductions.
The change to the middle school schedule was the only issue that prompted discussion. The shortened class schedule reduces the choices students have to select elective classes. Additionally, it will be difficult for many students to add a study hall into their daily schedule.
Board members Jeff Quinnell, Jenny Nelson and Amy Goerwitz raised objections to the shortened schedule for various reasons, including trimming the electives, and the lack of study hall. Board member Corey Butler said he would support the change but termed it the “least worst idea” that had been presented for consideration.
When a vote was taken, changing the middle school schedule passed at 4-3.
Discussion
Before the April 10 regular meeting, members of the Northfield School Board gathered for a work session April 3 to discuss various budget cut scenarios.
"We've asked the board to reflect, discuss and refine through dialog tonight," said Matt Hillmann, school district superintendent. "There's no voting and only one item on the agenda, the budget cut proposals."
Board members sat at tables pushed together to form a U-shape, rather than at the official meeting area. They were joined by Greg Gelineau, middle school principal, and Val Mertesdorf, district finance director.
The meeting seemed informal, mainly because there was no video recording of the session; no community members or students in attendance (though they were welcome), nor was there a public comment section on the agenda, because there was no agenda. Instead, the work session was all about sharing opinions.
Each board member was given the freedom to speak without time constraints. Robert Coleman said that after hearing form a lot of engaged community members, he was hoping for a soft landing.
"The big issue for me is concern about transportation," said Coleman.
Ben Miller echoed that sentiment, agreeing that his largest concern was also about cutting and charging a fee for transportation to and from school.
"I think we've squeezed enough water out of that stone regarding transportation," said Amy Goerwitz. Switching gears to what she called "the elephant in the room," she said reducing the middle school day from seven periods to six "caused the parents I talked to to be vocal."
"There are so many reasons parents wanted to keep study hall," Goerwitz said.
For the athletes, for students with special needs who need additional help, for students who benefit from extra assistance one-on-one with teachers, and for those students who learn better through electives than core classes.
"Students learn in different ways," she said.
Jenny Nelson wrote in a letter read by Hillmann that the elimination of study halls was her greatest concern.
Jeff Quinnell said he's been through three or five budget cuts before and that the whole budget should be reviewed rather than only "picking on" the middle school.
Corey Butler reminded the board that their job was to take the 30,000-foot view to oversee the least harmful way to reduce the budget by $2.5 million.
"We need to trust what the administrators have proposed," he said. "We need to appreciate the effort they've made to make tough decisions to protect the district."
Board Chair Claudia Gonzalez-George, who spoke last, joked that it was "helpful to have six people go ahead of me." She said it will be tricky to make the cuts and keep the balance, especially regarding portage and transportation changes.
"We're not asking for consensus," said Hillmann. "Although it is possible. There's no outcome expected."
Hillmann said the district does not hold many work sessions, but this topic was too important to avoid holding a special session to share concerns and opinions.
"We take your trust seriously, and we will execute what you tell us to do to get back to 14%," said Hillmann. "You are bringing the community perspective to the table."