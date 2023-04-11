At Monday night's meeting, the Northfield School Board approved a package of budget cuts at just over $2.5 million that will take effect for the 2023-24 school year.

School board members met in an informal work session Monday night, April 3 to discuss the proposed budget cuts that would mainly affect middle school students, teachers and staff. They followed up with a formal plan approved April 10. (Pamela Thompson/southernminn.com)

