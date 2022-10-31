Much of last week's Northfield School Board meeting was spent digesting the results from a survey of 400 registered voters in the Northfield area who answered the phone to talk about proposed Northfield High School facility plans.

Northfield Polling Place

Northfield voters casting their votes in person on the capital projects levy will visit polling places like this one at St. Peter's Lutheran Church, 418 Sumner St E, on Election Day, Tuesday, Nov. 8. (Pamela Thompson/southernminn.com)

Pamela Thompson is the associate editor for the Northfield News. Reach her at 507-645-1115 or pamela.thompson@apgsomn.com.

