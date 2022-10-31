Much of last week's Northfield School Board meeting was spent digesting the results from a survey of 400 registered voters in the Northfield area who answered the phone to talk about proposed Northfield High School facility plans.
The survey was conducted from Sept. 22-29 by the Morris Leatherman Group, a market research and interpretation firm based in Minneapolis. Don Lifto, an independent contractor with school elections strategies, presented a PowerPoint of the 44-page survey results to the board members.
Lifto said the survey contained 43 questions, which each respondent answered in an average time of about 10 minutes. "Survey participants were chosen based on demographics that closely mirror the community," he said.
With a margin of error of plus or minus 4.8%, the survey results had a 95% probability rating.
He reported that the survey included questions regarding nine proposed projects impacting the high school that were presented in random order to avoid bias. He said the voters surveyed included parents, non-parents and alumni; were divided evenly by gender, income levels, homeowners and renters. He said many questions asked for an initial reaction as well as an informed reaction. He used the tax increase on the capital projects levy on the average homeowner as an example.
"Many of the responses followed familiar patterns," explained Lifto, pointing to the data collected showing parents who were homeowners with higher incomes almost always supported the full capital projects levy plan.
When those surveyed were asked if they'd support an increase to property taxes in the community, in order to make improvements to facilities at the high school, the initial response was 62.5% in favor. Then, after receiving more information about how the changes may benefit students, the number went up to 67.3%.
The most impactful information on those surveyed was the prospect of enhancing real world experience and career exploration for students. About 79% indicated they'd be somewhat or much more likely to support the referendum, if they knew that would be a result.
The survey also included questions about the ice arena, the multi-sport fieldhouse, energy efficiency, upgrading athletic facilities, such as courts, turf and track and field.
The athletics improvements were also majority supported by those surveyed, with 55% giving approval on initial reaction (with 16% having no opinion and 29% opposing), and going up to 58.3% after getting more information, though the surveyors said that change was not statistically significant.
Opinion was more closely split on a new ice arena, which received 51% approval from those surveyed (with 18% having no opinion and 31% opposing). The support dropped down to 48.8% after those surveyed received more information, though the surveyors said that change was not statistically signficant.
Lifto said 83% of the voters surveyed gave the district an A or B grade regarding leadership and management.
Board members had plenty of questions for Lifto at the conclusion of his heavily detailed, data-driven presentation. Tom Baraniak asked how the tax questions were framed, monthly or yearly. Lifto said it had a hybrid approach. Amy Goerwitz asked how surveyors were able to get 400 people to answer the phone. Lifto said a third of the respondents called back after getting the voicemail request.
Claudia Gonzaleg-George asked if older residents were more tepid to tax increases. Jeff Quinnell asked if the data usually found a disconnect between rural and urban residents. Lifto said somewhat yes to both questions.
District Superintendent Matt Hillmann thanked Lifto for his thorough presentation.
"Obviously, we're not going to solve this tonight," Hillmann said. "But that was a good dive into the data collected."