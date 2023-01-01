A "clean" audit.
That's what certified public accountant Craig Popenhagen called the Northfield School District's 2021/2022 financial report Wednesday, Dec. 28, during a rare morning session of the Northfield School Board. The special board meeting on Thursday, Dec. 22 was rescheduled because of a blizzard warning.
Popenhagen presented his audit summary and answered questions along with Val Mertesdorf, district director of finances, during the hour-long, one-topic meeting.
"There are no deficiencies, no compliance issues," said Popenhagen. "This is a clean audit."
The board unanimously approved the 2021/2022 audit.
One aspect of the report worth mentioning was the downward trend in enrollment numbers and how that decline would eventually affect the district finances. The report showed that in four years, enrollment dropped by 190 students, which typically represents about $1.9 million in state funding, figuring about $10,000 for each student.
District Superintendent Matt Hillmann said the enrollment numbers have been projected with declining demographic trends for some time.
In his report, Popenhagen said the general fund revenue by source showed that 66% came from state revenue, 25% from property taxes and less than 6% from federal COVID funds.
After his presentation, School Board member Corey Butler quizzed Popenhagen about how many school districts his firm audits in the United States — hundreds — and how many of those were across Minnesota — between 40 to 50.
Board member Amy Goerwitz asked if the auditor could provide examples of how the district demonstrates its responsibility for being a solid financial steward.
Popenhagen said strong community support at the ballot box and a high percentage of expenditures for classroom and student support were worth highlighting.
"Over 80% of the expenditures were designated for classroom and student support. That is a high percentage," he said. "Normally, we see that range between 76-78%. Other school districts try to budget this imbalance by trimming programming."
Another aspect of the report that stood out to Popenhagen was the strong support shown by Northfield district voters who approved the additional school levy in the November election.
With the start of the Minnesota Senate and House sessions due to begin in early January, Hillmann reminded that there is a $17 billion surplus waiting to be dispensed to state agencies.
"One misunderstanding I'd like to clear up is that we have federal COVID relief money coming out of our ears," said Hillmann. "For folks who read this narrative on social media, this is not true. As we come into this legislative session with a $17 billion state surplus, now is the time for a call for action."