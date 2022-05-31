Bugler Dean Lamp planned to play "Taps" 13 times on Memorial Day, starting at 2 p.m. on the back deck of his home and then at nine different Northfield parks and three care facilities, all in one hour.
The professional musician, who retired to Northfield in 2018 after a 40-year music career in Iowa, said he's played the 24-note tribute on Memorial Day for at least the last 46 years.
"Those who served our country need to know that we see, honor and remember them," Lamp said. (Pamela Thompson/southernminn.com)
After two years of remote services, Northfield’s Legion and VFW again planned to host their Memorial Day service at Veterans Memorial Park, until Monday morning rainstorms delayed the ceremony.
The ceremony, planned to begin at 9 a.m., was to open with an address by Legion Post 84 Commander Ray Ozmun and a reading of 44 Northfield/Dundas area veterans who have died in recent years. An honor guard would present the flag and a rifle squad would fire several rounds in salute to the deceased. A wreath was to be laid on crosses used to denote each conflict in which American troops have fought.
Local Scouts were to hand out programs so attendees can follow along. The featured speaker is Keith Beckwith, former pastor of Cornerstone Baptist Church in Northfield. Beckwith is an Air Force pastor. A bugler will play taps to end the program.
The city provided bleachers for the event.
“We need to remember the people who gave their lives to keep our country free,” said Ozmun. “It’s very important.”