Police Chief Mark Elliott

Captain Kyle Watkins, MN National Guard and Officer with the Northfield PD and Cassie Kohn, Employer Support of the Guard and Reserve (ESGR) flank Mark Elliott, Northfield Police Chief. Northfield Mayor Rhonda Pownell, city councilors Clarice Grenier-Grabau, Jami Reister, Jessica Peterson White, Brad Ness, George Zuccolotto, Suzie Nakasian, and Ben Martig, city administrator surround them. (Pamela Thompson/southernminn.com)

Despite the absence of any public comments, the Northfield City Council got right down to business Monday evening to approve the Northfield Area Fire & Rescue Service budget for 2023 and discuss a quarterly police report.

Pamela Thompson is the associate editor for the Northfield News. Reach her at 507-645-1115 or pamela.thompson@apgsomn.com.

