To register for the next session of pickleball at Bridgewater Elementary School Gymnasium, 401 Jefferson Pkwy, the session fee is $59 with a drop-in rate of $5. Play will begin on Tuesday, January 10 and go through April 25. Six courts are available from 7:30 - 9:30 p.m. There is no play on March 28. To register, go to https://northfield.cr3.rschooltoday.com/public/home/

Last winter, a group of dedicated pickleball players showed up daily at the four Riverside Lions Park courts with shovels as well as paddles. They would scoop off at least two of the courts for outdoor play.

Pickleball players took advantage of a chilly, but sunny day in late November to play outdoors on Northfield’s newly resurfaced courts at Riverside Lions Park. Pictured here are: CC Linstrop, Susie, Wyman and Dan Weinbeck, John Case, Bev Legler, Donna Moen, Susan Larson, Leigh Jefferies, Cynthia Carrizales, Mary Hansley, Mary Harrity-Davidson and Susie Fischer. (Pamela Thompson/southernminn.com)
Players compete in a chilly game of pickleball at Northfield’s Riverside Lions Park. (Pamela Thompson/southernminn.com)
Mary Hansley, Susan Larson and Mary Harrity-Davidson pause from playing a game of pickleball in Northfield. (Pamela Thompson/southernminn.com)
Cynthia Carrizales concentrates on the game while planning her next shot. (Pamela Thompson/southernminn.com)

