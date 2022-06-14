...HEAT ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 8 PM CDT THIS EVENING...
* WHAT...Heat index values near 100 expected.
* WHERE...Portions of northwest and west central Wisconsin and
central, east central, south central and southeast Minnesota.
* WHEN...From 11 AM this morning to 8 PM CDT this evening.
* IMPACTS...Hot temperatures and high humidity may cause heat
illnesses to occur.
PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...
Drink plenty of fluids, stay in an air-conditioned room, stay out
of the sun, and check up on relatives and neighbors. Young
children and pets should never be left unattended in vehicles
under any circumstances.
Take extra precautions if you work or spend time outside. When
possible reschedule strenuous activities to early morning or
evening. Know the signs and symptoms of heat exhaustion and heat
stroke. Wear lightweight and loose fitting clothing when
possible. To reduce risk during outdoor work, the Occupational
Safety and Health Administration recommends scheduling frequent
rest breaks in shaded or air conditioned environments. Anyone
overcome by heat should be moved to a cool and shaded location.
Heat stroke is an emergency! Call 9 1 1.
&&
Inside the lobby of the Northfield News is the inscription from The First Amendment of the United State Constitution that declares the right to peaceable assembly, religion, speech, press, and government petition. (Pamela Thompson/southernminn.com)
The Northfield News moved into it’s current building at 115 Fifth Street West around 1965 after it’s previous location at 311-313 Division Street was gutted by fire that started by an overheated limits switch of a small freight elevator. (Pamela Thompson/southernminn.com)
The City of Northfield has purchased the Ameriprise building at 411 Water Street and plans to redevelop the existing liquor state site to include a new Northfield Liquor State that would facilitate a mixed-used, multi-story project serving other complimentary private and public uses. (Pamela Thompson/southernminn.com)
After 57 years of operating out of 115 Fifth St. W., the Northfield News has left downtown and will soon relocate in an office off of Highway 3. The office will be open to the public sometime in early July, and the News will update with a more specific address then.
The move comes after the city of Northfield purchased the historic building earlier in the spring.
On March 22, the Northfield City Council approved, by a 6-0 vote, the acquisition of two downtown properties, the Northfield News building, as well as 411 Water St., the Ameriprise building.
The city, backed by the council, intends to redevelop the existing liquor store site to include a new Northfield Liquor Store that would facilitate a mixed-use, multi-story project serving other complementary private and public uses.
Randy Rickman, Adams Publishing Group's Regional President of Southern Minnesota, said he wants to assure the community, "We're not leaving; we're simply relocating to a smaller office."
Rickman said the Northfield News building had frankly been too big for many years.
"We need an office that fits us," he said.
The purchase price for the Northfield News building was $1.2 million and $900,000 for the Ameriprise building.
Ameriprise building owner Eric Frank, a local realtor, said earlier this year that he and his business partner have agreed to the sale of the property. "We do have a contract to sell the building to the city," Frank said. "We agreed to terms with the city that both parties are amenable with." Frank did not want to speak on behalf of the Ameriprise team.
City Administrator Ben Martig and Mayor Rhonda Pownell said the property acquisitions provide an opportunity to establish an attractive, expanded gateway into downtown that capitalizes on the location adjacent to the historic district, while running along the riverfront.
“Our community changes and evolves with the passage of time; so too do our buildings and places,” said Pownell. “As this strategic redevelopment project moves forward, we must continue to explore how we may best meet goals to honor our heritage and enhance our buildings and places creating an even more vibrant, thriving community.”