Get ready to curtsy; there's royalty in Northfield.

Kaia Schomburg Aquatennial Queen

Queen Kaia Schomburg will be wearing her crown once or twice a week during public appearances over the course of the next year. (Pamela Thompson/southernminn.com) 
Kaia Schomburg Northfield

Kaia Schomburg will be part of the Defeat of Jesse James Days festivities accompanied by other members of the Aquatennial Ambassador Organization royalty. (Pamela Thompson/southernminn.com)
Kaia Schomburg and Ambassador

Queen of the Lakes Kaia Schomburg poses with an Aquatennial ambassador. (Photo courtesy of AAO)
Kaia Schomburg Crown Cloth

Kaia Schomburg folds the crown into a special carrying case, a tradition passed down to every Aquatennial Queen. A specially designed cloth covering has the names of recent queens embroidered around the top. (Pamela Thompson/southernminn.com)
Kaia Schomburg Around Northfield

Aquatennial Queen Kaia Schomburg said she's often recognized around Northfield by her social media followers. Here she's posing with her crown at Goodbye Blue Monday. (Pamela Thompson/southernminn.com) 

