The charge against a Northfield man who pleaded guilty to having sexual contact with a developmentally disabled woman will be dismissed if he completes probation and attends sex offender treatment.
Michael Dean Tomlinson, 57, was charged with felony third-degree criminal sexual conduct with aa mentally impaired victim in February 2021.
A then 24-year-old woman with a traumatic brain injury who knows Tomlnson reported he had sexual contact with her multiple times. Tomlinson denied that claim but DNA evidence suggested otherwise, the charges said.
Tomlinson pleaded guilty to a reduced charge of fourth-degree criminal sexual conduct with a stay of adjudication, meaning the charge may be dismissed. On Nov. 22 a judge approved the sentence proposed in the plea deal.
Tomlinson was ordered to spend five years on probation with conditions including he complete an outpatient sex offender treatment program and not have any contact with children or vulnerable adults unless approved by a probation officer.
