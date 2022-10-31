A 70-year old Northfield resident, Larry Celander, died in the swimming pool at FiftyNorth Friday evening, Oct. 28.
Northfield Police Chief Mark Elliott said Celander was alone in the pool at the time. No lifeguard was on duty, a fact that was publicly posted at the facility.
Elliott said Northfield Police Department was dispatched to a 911 call of an unresponsive male in the pool at FiftyNorth, 1600 block of Jefferson Parkway, at 5:49 p.m. Upon arrival, officers witnessed patrons on the scene who were removing the male from the water. Life saving measures were attempted by emergency personnel; Celander was pronounced deceased on scene.
Chief Elliott said the Rice County Sheriff’s Department was assisting the Northfield Police Department with the investigation. Per Minnesota State Statute 86B.105, the Sheriff's Office is responsible for investigating drownings. The Rice County coroner was also assisting with this investigation.
Fifty North was closed Saturday. FiftyNorth director Kerry Hjelmgren, said "We were closed to ensure the pool was safe for use later next week."
According to Elliott Monday morning, the coroner was currently investigating the incident. "There is no further information available from the Northfield Police Department at this time," he said.
