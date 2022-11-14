A Northfield man is accused of choking and punching a teenage girl and hitting her with a belt because she had not done her chores.
spotlight
...WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 6 PM CST THIS EVENING... * WHAT...Light snow and patchy freezing drizzle. Additional snow accumulations of up to one inch. * WHERE...Portions of central, east central, south central and southeast Minnesota and northwest and west central Wisconsin. * WHEN...Until 6 PM CST this evening. * IMPACTS...Plan on slippery road conditions. The hazardous conditions could impact the evening commute. PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS... Slow down and use caution while traveling. The latest road conditions for the state you are calling from can be obtained by calling 5 1 1. &&
A Northfield man is accused of choking and punching a teenage girl and hitting her with a belt because she had not done her chores.
De’Markeios Lukerry Hollins, 36, was charged with felony and misdemeanor counts of domestic assault Monday in Rice County District Court.
A 14-year-old girl who knows Hollins reported he assaulted her on Friday. She said Hollins woke her up and was upset that she had not completed her chores, according to a court complaint. She said Hollins punched her in the shoulder, hit her with a belt, choked her with his hands and forced her to do push-ups.
The girl said her hand hurt and she had marks on her shoulder and legs, the charges say. A 13-year-old witness corroborated the accusations.
Hollins reportedly told police he uses forced push-ups as a form of punishment and the girl became defiant and tried to kick him.
Hollins was arrested. Bail was set Monday at $8,000 with conditions or $20,000 without and a no contact order was issued. He will make a first court appearance on Nov. 23.
Data included is taken from the Minnesota Department of Health Daily reports. Because all data is preliminary, the change in number of cumulative positive cases and deaths from one day to the next may not equal the newly reported cases or deaths.
Sorry, an error occurred.
Sign up with
Thank you .
Your account has been registered, and you are now logged in.
Check your email for details.
Sign in with
Submitting this form below will send a message to your email with a link to change your password.
An email message containing instructions on how to reset your password has been sent to the e-mail address listed on your account.
Thank you.
Your purchase was successful, and you are now logged in.
|Rate:
|Begins:
|Ends:
|Transaction ID:
A receipt was sent to your email.