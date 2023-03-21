Before he even approaches a blank canvas, Northfield mixed media artist Wendell Arneson sketches and photographs his longtime subject, the landscape. His latest body of works, titled “Imaginings,” are based on visits to Spring Creek, which runs along Northfield’s southeastern corner.

wendell4.jpg

Wendell Arneson explains a point while standing in his light-filled fourth floor downtown Northfield art studio. (Pamela Thompson/southernminn.com)
wendell5IMG_6268.jpg

Arneson is represented in galleries in Minneapolis, Des Moines and Door County, Wisconsin.
wendell7.jpg

Arneson and his wife Beth adopted two daughters from China and Vietnam. Family photos are displayed amidst his art in his downtown art studio.
wendell8.jpg

“Imaginings” is an environmentally conscious body of abstract paintings.
WEndell2.jpg

Arneson holds a book that keeps a tally of who has bought his artwork over the years. (Pamela Thompson photos/southernminn.com)
Iwendell6.jpg

Wendell Arneson describes himself as “an image-maker interested in the intersection of figuration and abstraction.”

{span}Pamela Thompson is the associate editor for the Northfield News. Reach her at 507-645-1115 or pamela.thompson@apgsomn.com.{/span}

Tags

Recommended for you

Load comments