Before he even approaches a blank canvas, Northfield mixed media artist Wendell Arneson sketches and photographs his longtime subject, the landscape. His latest body of works, titled “Imaginings,” are based on visits to Spring Creek, which runs along Northfield’s southeastern corner.
In a spring exhibit at the Groveland Gallery in Minneapolis, Arneson calls his abstract paintings “environmentally conscious.” What matters most, he believes, “is a painterly dialogue between image, shape, color, tactile surface and space.”
The end result evokes a journey of discovery and imagining between the known and the unknown.
“My work draws from an inventory of images that make multiple, yet varied references, allowing content to shuffle, reinvent and remake itself,” said Arneson, a retired St. Olaf College professor.
For local collector Kristin Stets, Arneson’s works seem personal. When her brother Greg Carlson was awarded a distinguished alumnus award at St. Olaf College, Stets said the family commissioned a piece from Arneson. The resulting artwork included the flat plains of western Minnesota where the family had lived and the five siblings grew up. The abstract piece included a storm rolling in, as well as a sun either rising or setting, with a portrait of Greg in the center.
“That was my first exposure to abstract art,” said Stets. “I’m not an art person, so it was hard for me at first. I had to be drawn in. Now I appreciate it.”
Stets said one of her favorite pieces came from those Arneson created celebrating a 2019 event that brought 1,200 people to downtown Northfield for a meal served on tables along Division Street stretching from 2nd to 5th Street. Arneson’s five abstracts were auctioned off for charity.
Stets said one of those pieces hangs in her home outside of the city, right inside the door.
“I fell in love with that piece,” she said. “It is so clever how he included Bridge Square and the Cannon River.”
Stets said there are numerous Arneson abstracts hanging in the Northfield, Hastings, Bloomington, and Rochester offices of Carlson Capital Management. In her son’s office, an Arneson abstract figures prominently as a background scene during Zoom meetings.
For Nancy Carlson, who is a friend, collector and fellow Bethel Lutheran Church member with Arneson and his wife Beth, getting to know the artist through his art has been a “fun journey.”
“He’s an approachable artist and person,” she explained. “His paintings draw you in, even when you are asking yourself ‘what was he thinking’?”
Carlson said she tries to find her own meaning in his works, even if that might be challenging.
“He’s always recreating, he’s always teaching. He’s passionate, engaging, enthusiastic and quite special. I’m honored to call him friend,” she said. “Our house has a lot of Wendell in it. His art makes us smile.”
An inventory of images
“Art, for me, does not provide answers, but provokes questions and seeks possibilities,” explained Arneson. “I am interested in the intersection of figuration and abstraction. In the process of making, I discover resolution by seeking clarity of an idea while honoring mystery and ambiguity.”
Groveland Gallery Director Sally Johnson said she’s worked with Arneson on and off for about 35 years.
“It’s a pleasure to work with him,” she said. “He’s really talented, enthusiastic and thoughtful.”
Johnson said there are some artists who can make art, but are not able to talk about it. She said she appreciates how articulate he is about describing his inspirations. And it apparently resonates with art consumers, too.
“His work is popular,” Johnson said.
Some have followed him as he’s changed from recognizable landscapes done in watercolors to a fragmenting period with some hazy references to the point where he slid into abstracts with ambiguous subjects.
“What makes Wendell unique is that he continues to attract new and younger collectors,” she said. “Some collectors grew up in homes with Wendell’s art on the walls and are now buying their own pieces.”
Arneson is also associated with the Moberg Gallery in Des Moines, Iowa, where last November he and David Dahlquist mounted a show titled “Full Circle.”
Moberg Gallery writer Michaela Mullin wrote this about their collaborative exhibit: “Gatekeeping, boundaries, divisions — these are thematic lines and borders that exist in both Dahlquist’s and Arneson’s works. Clay and canvas; teacher and student; two and three dimensions; peers and friends — all these pairings, with their inherent individuation, slowly and stunningly come together as one … collaboration.”
Professor emeritus
Arneson grew up on a dairy farm in central Wisconsin, where art wasn’t a subject that was offered in public schools. He said he was “always drawn to art,” and spent a lot of his childhood years observing, drawing and painting by numbers.
He studied art at Luther College and then attended Bowling Green University. What brought him to Northfield was a nine-month sabbatical at St. Olaf College.
Thirty-eight years later after a distinguished career of teaching art, Arneson retired from the St. Olaf Art Department. He is now a professor emeritus of art, who spends five days a week in his downtown art studio.