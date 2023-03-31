...BLIZZARD CONDITIONS LIKELY OVER SOUTHWESTERN MINNESOTA TONIGHT...
...WINTRY MIX TURNING TO HEAVY SNOW TONIGHT WITH RATES OF 1 TO 2
INCHES PER HOUR AT TIMES...
.A complex storm system developing over the Rockies will shift
east into the Central Plains tonight then gradually move into the
Great Lakes tonight. Precipitation will continue this morning as
rain or freezing rain, depending on surface temperatures. Little
or no ice accumulation is expected during the day. The
precipitation will then gradually change over to snow this
afternoon through tonight, which could be heavy at times. Snowfall
amounts should range from 5 to 8 inches in a swath from the
Madison and Canby areas in Minnesota, eastward through the Twin
Cities metro and continuing through most of western Wisconsin.
Locally higher totals are possible. 2 to 4 inches are expected
from the St Cloud area northward and from the Mankato area
southward. In addition, strong winds will develop today which
will persist through tonight. Blizzard conditions are likely west
of a line from Benson to Hector to New Ulm to Madelia. Near
blizzard conditions are possible eastward to the Interstate 35
corridor.
A Blizzard Warning is in effect for portions of west central and
southwest Minnesota tonight. A Winter Storm Warning remains in
effect to the east of the Blizzard Warning for the rest of central
and southern Minnesota into Wisconsin tonight. Some counties in
the Winter Storm Warning may eventually be included in the
Blizzard Warning.
...WINTER STORM WARNING NOW IN EFFECT FROM 10 PM THIS EVENING TO
7 AM CDT SATURDAY...
* WHAT...Heavy mixed precipitation expected. Total snow
accumulations of 4 to 8 inches, with the highest amounts in
west central Wisconsin, and ice accumulations of a light glaze.
Winds gusting as high as 45 mph.
* WHERE...Portions of south central and southeast Minnesota and
west central Wisconsin.
* WHEN...From 10 PM this evening to 7 AM CDT Saturday.
* IMPACTS...Travel could be very difficult. Widespread blowing
snow could significantly reduce visibility. Gusty winds could
bring down tree branches.
PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...
If you must travel, keep an extra flashlight, food, and water in
your vehicle in case of an emergency.
The latest road conditions for the state you are calling from can
be obtained by calling 5 1 1. Road conditions can also be found
at 511mn.org for Minnesota or 511wi.gov for Wisconsin.
Northfield High School junior Jack Linder's "It's Not Worth It" anti-vaping video is a finalist in the Escape the Vape Minnesota contest. (YouTube screenshot)
When Northfield High School junior Jack Linder was in sixth grade, he started making animation videos as 4-H projects. He began to submit them in country fair contests and started winning ribbons. His winning videos even took him overnight to the Minnesota State Fair.
Now, Linder's video, "It's Not Worth It," is one of the final five in the Escape the Vape 2023 video contest High School division. Over 650 talented Minnesota middle and high school students entered their creative PSAs in the vape video challenge.
After doing some research about the harmful effects of vaping from a fact sheet that included information about the toxic chemicals, the detrimental mental and physical effects, the vaping industry at large and its unethical marketing strategies, Linder started brainstorming ideas for his 30-second video.
"I found my topic in the animated brain," said Linder. "I wanted my animation to be flexible and colorful and adapt smoothly to the facts."
Linder explained that using an animated brain was a lot less complex than filming a human as the main character.
"I tried to create a lot of spectacle by using a action-packed fight scene, but then I wanted to be cautious about using violence so I created the vape monster in a smoke cloud instead," he said.
Linder said the short video animation took him about two weeks to complete.
"I'm happy with the result," he said. "I like the scribbly, rough nature of the video because I think it gets across the idea that vaping is evil."
According to the Escape the Vape website, public voting on the final five will go live on Friday, March 31 and run through April 6th. "Everyone will be able to vote on their favorite video in both the high school and middle school divisions. Once the voting page goes live on Friday, you will have the chance to engage everyone at school, at home, and in your community to vote for your video."
To vote on your favorite videos, check out all 10 at the contest YouTube channel: youtube.com/@jointheescape.
Prizes for the first 100 entries included branded beanies, foldable backpacks, lanyards and phone wallet cases. The top 25 entries received a stainless steel water bottle. The school with the highest percentage of voters receives $1,000. Each of the high school and middle school division winners will receive cash prizes for themselves and their schools.