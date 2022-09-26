Northfield businesses and nonprofits spent their Friday giving back to their community, as part of the Rice County United Way Day of Caring. Several volunteers from Target made their way to the local YMCA to clean and organize, even despite the chilly morning rain.
United Way has hosted many Days of Caring around the world and, in 2019, the Faribault and Northfield United Way combined to form Rice County United Way. The event is a way for the Rice County organization to get involved and give back to the community.
Target was one of many organizations to participate in the Day of Caring. Members of the Target staff volunteered their Friday to participate, for nothing more than to give back.
Even in spite of a large workload and a cold, rainy morning, the group got out of bed and headed to the Northfield Area Family YMCA to held with a few chores.
“We signed up because we want to give back to the Northfield community,” said their group’s leader, Kayla Stuefen. “We just wanted to help with whatever we could and show the community that we appreciate them.”
First, they cleaned up trash and brush that was littered around the building.
The volunteers did sometimes physically taxing work that the nonprofits hadn’t been able to accomplish on their own, Child said.
“It was really great to hear how happy the nonprofits were for the help,” she said.
While most the groups postponed or canceled the outdoor chores they'd planned to do, the employees of Target stuck it out and got them done first.
“We got a lot done in the morning and some even kept going in the rain,” United Way Executive Director Elizabeth Child said.
After they'd cleared the brush and picked up trash, they headed inside to reorganize and clean the equipment. Though there was a lot of work on their itinerary, not one of them showed displeasure in the community service.
"We're having a lot of fun fur sure," said Target employee Kylynn Otte. "We just wanted to show appreciation for the community and the shoppers at Target. We aren't getting paid to be here; we're just doing it because we want to."
Another Rice County group that participated was the Tri-City United Lonsdale Elementary School's fourth, fifth and sixth graders. Each of the grade levels planted planted a maple tree beside the school's playground.
Several of the students showed their strength, when it came time to work, by carrying buckets of water and shoveling piles of dirt for the newly planted trees. While they were braving the cold weather, the kids’ enthusiasm remained strong until they finished.
“As our Little Titans Preschool program, we are a proud organization that does receive funds from the Rice County Area United Way,” said TCU Community Education Director Layne Wilbright. “What they do is they give us money for preschool scholarships, which basically means, with those dollars, we help families cover some of the costs to send their kids to preschool. That’s a big thing because we want kids to have the opportunity to experience preschool before they go into kindergarten. So, we’re proud to do that.”
Even though a few groups weren't able to participate, due to scheduling conflicts, they have plans to make up for the lost time with a belated Day of Caring.
After a successful first year with lots of participation around the county, there are already plans to continue their service next year. In fact, Child said she’s now thinking about officially making it a two-day event next year.
“The first year was such a success, we definitely want to do it again,” she said.