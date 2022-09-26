Painting.jpg (copy)

Day of Caring volunteers from the Minnesota Department of Human Services help paint a 19th century schoolhouse and outhouse on the Rice County Fairgrounds in Faribault on Friday. They were able to finish a coat before the rain began to fall.(Kristine Goodrich/southerminn.com)
Several businesses and nonprofits partook in the Day of Caring, including employees of the Northfield Target. They made their way to the local YMCA to help clean and organize. (Colton Kemp/southernminn.com)
From left, Target employees, Shayla Wolfe, David Steinkamp and Ely Bowman are directed by the team's leader, Kayla Stuefen, in the blue shirt. A YMCA employee stands behind Stuefen to check on the team's progress. (Colton Kemp/southernminn.com)

Northfield businesses and nonprofits spent their Friday giving back to their community, as part of the Rice County United Way Day of Caring. Several volunteers from Target made their way to the local YMCA to clean and organize, even despite the chilly morning rain.

From left, Target employees David Steinkamp, Shayla Wolfe and Stephanie Jacobson laugh as they wipe equipment clean at the Northfield Area Family YMCA. (Colton Kemp/southernminn.com)
Target employees Katie Even (left) and Erin TeBeest (right) use teamwork to fold up a rainbow parachute for storage in the YMCA's large equipment locker. (Colton Kemp/southernminn.com)
Sixth graders of TCU Lonsdale Elementary School pose in front of their new tree. At the end of their school year, they’ll return to the tree to see the progress it’s made. (Colton Kemp/southernminn.com)

Reach Reporter Colton Kemp at 507-333-3129. Associate Editor Kristine Goodrich contributed to this story.

