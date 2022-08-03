A former Northfield insurance agent is accused of defrauding clients by faking policies, pocketing premium payments and using payments to pay for other clients’ policies.
Luis Angel Dominguez Martinez, 25, now of Shakopee, was charged Aug. 3 in Rice County District Court with 12 counts of insurance fraud, nine counts of aggravated forgery, seven counts of financial card fraud and six counts of theft by swindle.
Dominguez Martinez worked at the American Family insurance agency in Northfield from 2016 through 2020 and worked primarily with Hispanic clients, some of whom were undocumented, according to a court complaint.
Investigations started in July 2020 after a Dundas man reported his insurance policies had been canceled after premiums went unpaid for three years. Nearly a dozen other suspected victims were allegedly discovered in the months to follow.
An American Family internal investigation identified 170 customers who had been defrauded, and the company reported over $490,000 in losses, the charges say.
The Commerce Fraud Bureau assisted the Northfield Police Department with the criminal investigation.
Dominguez Martinez allegedly admitted the fraud to a Commerce Fraud Bureau investigator in November. He reportedly confessed that he pocketed cash payments and gave some clients forged proof of insurance cards and other forged documents.
Dominguez Martinez reportedly said he would quote clients with falsely low premium offers that were significantly lower than they had been offered from other companies. Many of his clients paid in cash because they did not have bank accounts, he said, and he reportedly offered discounts if they paid for six months in cash.
Some clients were never issued insurance policies and he gave them forged documents, Dominguez Martinez allegedly admitted.
Other clients were issued legitimate insurance policies, but Dominguez Martinez allegedly said he took cash upfront and then used other clients’ credit cards to make only the minimum monthly payments.
In a statement, Rice County Attorney John Fossum applauded the Northfield Police Department and Commerce Fraud Bureau for their work and called Dominguez Martinez’s alleged actions a “fundamental abuse of trust.”
Dominguez Martinez was summoned to make a first court appearance on Aug. 24.
