One year after COVID-19 vaccines became widely available and months after mask mandates have lifted, Northfield’s Earth Day co-chairs Mary Jo Cristofaro and Carla Hansen are hoping to see more participants enjoying the free afternoon of events this year.
With most of the environmentally-friendly activities and workshops held outdoors, the co-chairs are also hoping Mother Nature will smile upon the April 23 event at Bridge Square and provide mild conditions.
“We had about 200 people come out last year,” said Cristofaro. “Our workshops and programs change each year, so we really hope people come check us out.”
The activities begin at 1 p.m. at Bridge Square until 4 p.m. Cristofaro said there will be children’s activities, music, food vendors and the Cannon Valley Farmers’ Market. A rain date is scheduled for April 30.
Moving us forward: A call to action
Once again, an evening event on Friday, April 22 from 7-9 p.m. at the Grand Event Center in downtown Northfield will kick off the celebration with presentations, appetizers and music. While the event is free, registration is encouraged at northfieldearthday.com.
To provide a safer environment for all, organizers are requiring masks for this indoor event.
Cristofaro said this climate action “mini-summit” was designed to build community with an interactive program highlighting local, regional, and state sustainability successes and launch a unified call to action in support of Northfield’s climate initiatives.
Panel speakers include Rep. Todd Lippert, DFL-Northfield, addressing state initiatives, Northfield Environmental Quality Commission (EQC) member Bruce Anderson speaking about city initiatives, and Northfield High School student Amelia Arnold highlighting local youth initiatives. Speakers will be followed by an opportunity for audience comments and questions.
Speakers will be followed by appetizers, drinks, music and “action table” exhibits that highlight a variety of service opportunities and organizations building collective impact on current and future community sustainability projects. The evening concludes with the traditional passing of the Earth Day flag.
2022 Earth-friendly action and idea fair exhibitors
Boomerang Bags, Carleton Sustainability Office and Carleton Center for Community and Civic Engagement (CCCE), Catch the Train for Northfield, Center for Energy and Environment (CEE), Citizens Climate Lobby (CCL), City of Northfield Engineering, City of Northfield Public Library Bookmobile, Clothes Closet (CAC), Clean River Partners (CRP), Fiber Space, Growing Up Healthy/ Healthy Community Initiative (HCI), Healthcare for All MN, Lawns to Legumes, Master Recycler/Composter program, Minnesota Interfaith Power and Light (MNIPL), MN350, MNL, Inc., Three Rivers Fibershed, Northfield Curbside Compost, Northfield High School Environmental Club, Novel Energy Solutions, Rice County Soil and Water District, Save the Depot, Wild Ones/Northfield Prairie Partners and Zero Waste Advocates of Minnesota.
2022 Workshops
From tree plantings to Indigo dying and local passenger train travel to planting for people and pollinators and clean water farming practices, the variety is astonishing, said Cristofaro.
All workshop times, locations and leaders are listed on the website.