In 1961, Berdelle Hero came up with the idea to sell books on her porch and donate the proceeds to Northfield Hospital.
Now, 61 years later, the annual spring book fair organized by the Northfield Hospital Auxiliary will fill the voluminous Northfield Ice Arena with 70,000 books, plus DVDs, CDs, jigsaw puzzles and vinyl.
After two dormant years because of the COVID-19 pandemic, the popular event is back on track and scheduled to open for shopping April 26 and run through April 30.
Rita Olson, chair of the book fair, said she and her team of more than 300 volunteers expect to host more than 2,000 shoppers over the course of the event which opens on April 26 from 5-9 p.m., then runs April 27-29 from 9 a.m. to 9 p.m. (Friday is 50% off) and April 30 from 8 a.m. to 3 p.m. ($5 bag sale). Free books are available from 1 to 3 p.m. on the fair’s last day.
Olson said the money raised from the event pays for scholarships to Northfield High School students who plan to pursue a career in a health-related field, as well as to adults working in health care.
“Our highest grossing year was in 2019 when we made $65,000,” she said. “We calculated that from 1961-2018 the book fair has raised about $1 million.”
Joan Pralle, co-president of the auxiliary, said besides raising money for scholarships, the funds have also been used to buy training models for Emergency Medical Systems EMS classes. She said the college scholarships would be announced at the May 14 awards banquet at Northfield High School.
Mary Schwake, a longtime member of the auxiliary and an avid historian, explained that, as the book fair grew in scope over the years, the locations kept changing, “because we simply needed more space.”
Schwake said the Armory was the home for the book fair for many years until the event outgrew that space and in 1985 moved to the Northfield Ice Arena at 1280 Bollenbacher Dr..
With approximately 150 Hospital Auxiliary board members who have maintained a strong connection to Northfield Hospital + Clinic since the Auxiliary was formed in 1951, this annual spring event is the group’s signature project each year.
“We even have snowbirds from Florida who come back every year to work a few shifts,” said Olson.
The two oldest members of the volunteer team, Dodie Mickelson and Marge Barnes, are both in their 90s.
Schwake said that, even after all the years she’s been involved, she’s still amazed to watch the transformation of a totally empty ice arena into a lively, buzzing with energy shopping space.
“Eight years ago, Tim Freeland filmed a time lapse video of the stunning transformation,” she said. That video is available on the Northfield Hospital + Clinic website. “The book dealers with rolling suitcases are the first to line up after 9 a.m. to prepare for our first day’s door opening at 5 p.m.”
Thanks to a 2004 donation from the late Gene Jasnoch, the donated books are stored in old liquor boxes in an apartment complex garage off of Heritage Drive. During a recent photo shoot, hundreds of boxes of books reaching the ceiling of the garage were revealed once the door rolled up.
Thanks to the muscular help from members of the St. Olaf College men’s hockey team and men’s and women’s swim teams, the heavy boxes of books will be loaded and unloaded into trucks bound for the arena.
“I think this gets easier every year,” said Olson, who has chaired the last five book fairs and has been Auxiliary president for 10 years. “We rent 272 long tables and use approximately 30 flags to distinguish fiction from non-fiction and foreign language books from coffee table books and cookbooks from children’s books and lots of other categories.”
Once inside the arena, then the sorters take over to place them on the properly categorized tables where the hardcover and softcover books and other media are priced by the section leaders.
One practice that is frowned up is bargaining over prices.
“It’s not a garage sale; it’s a fundraiser,” said Schwake.
But overall, the team enjoys itself.
“Our section leaders know their subjects and like to work,” said Olson. “We have wonderful sorters and tellers.”
“Everyone who works there, loves it,” said Pralle. “Some of our volunteers buy enough books for the year and then donate them back the following years.”
Olson said everyone’s excited to be back after a two-year hiatus.
“We’ve got our energy back,” she said. “We’re going to take it up a notch.”