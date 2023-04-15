When Mark Heiman agreed to take over the volunteer job of chair of the Northfield Hospital Auxiliary Book Fair from longtime organizer Rita Olson, he did so without a moment's hesitation.
"The operation is a well-oiled machine," he said. "Rita did such a great job leaving me lists with detailed information. I'm just working my way down that check list."
Heiman steps into the top spot during a landmark year: the 60 anniversary of the book fair, which has earned the reputation as one of the biggest, best-sorted book sales in the region.
Thousands of book lovers from across the region and across state lines flock to Northfield Ice Arena every year, said Randolph Jennings, book sorter and public relations volunteer. Last year, 600 people surged into the arena in the first six minutes of the opening session.
To accomodate a sale at that scale, over 300 volunteers sort and organize more than more than 70,000 unique items: books, DVDs, CDs, LPs, puzzles, and games, all carefully sorted by subject for easy browsing. Thirty-five volunteers called section leaders are responsible for organizing their particular section.
Dodie Mickelson was a reference section leader ever since the book fair moved from the Armory to the Northfield Ice Arena, back in 1985. "That's when we used to accept encyclopedias," she recalled. "We had to open and sort through every box looking for that last book in order to make a set."
Mickelson admitted she was relieved when the organizers decided to no longer accept encyclopedias. Asked if she had any special training for that position, and she answered, "I knew the alphabet."
Mickelson's husband Gordy was also on the volunteer staff for years; he sorted and hauled away the piles of cardboard for recycling.
Diane Boyum and Deb Bauer have been sorting leaders for more than 20 years, but probably closer to 25. They remembered when the boxes of books were stored in an empty chicken coop at Shillings farm, before being transported to the arena. In the early days at the arena, a locker room served as the book sorting area.
Boyum, who is retired from her years of working at a local bank, said she remembers when a customer spent $3 to buy a copy of John F. Kennedy's "Profiles in Courage." When the buyer discovered it was autographed by the former U.S. president, the resale price jumped to $3,000.
"We had such a good time during the three weeks of working the sale," said Boyum. "People told me it must be spring if they were getting a call from me to sign them up to work the sale. We really miss it when it's over."
Worthy causes funded
Mary Schwake, who knows a lot about the history of the Auxiliary and has volunteered at the sale since the mid-1990s, said the money raised over the years from the book sales has funded a broad range of community projects.
"Every year the hospital decides what projects our money goes to, depending on the needs," explained Schwake. Last year, money funded the purchase of six new recliners for the Cancer Care and Infusion Center. In 2019, funds were directed to remodeling the EMS training room and purchasing a piece of equipment to assist in airway training. In 2017-2018, money was directed towards buying a wheelchair accessible van for the Long Term Care Center.
Other funds, Schwake explained, have been donated the the HealthFinders medication fund and scholarship fund. "Our money also goes toward giving a board book to every newborn born at Northfield Hospital and Clinics.
Over its long history, the Auxiliary Book Fair has raised more than $1.2 million to support projects at Northfield Hospital, community programs, and scholarships for students in the greater Northfield community.
"This is a win-win for the whole community," said Mickelson. "No one here ever wants to throw away books, so we have a high volume of turnovers, which has been a blessing because in the end all sales benefit the hospital."
Heiman couldn't agree more that the fair has been a blessing to the community over the years. But he also emphasized that the book fair itself represents the personality of the community.
"We like to joke that the fair is really just a book rental service," he said. "We see the same books coming back around for sale year after year."