Booksale9.JPG

Dodie Michelson holds up one of the games that will be for sale in the reference and game section at the Book Fair this week. (Pamela Thompson/southernminn.com)
Book sale12.JPG

Deb Bauer, Mark Heiman and Diane Boyum prepare to unpack the boxes of books stacked behind them that would delivered from the storage unit earlier Monday morning by three members of the St. Olaf swim team. (Pamela Thompson/southernminn.com)

When Mark Heiman agreed to take over the volunteer job of chair of the Northfield Hospital Auxiliary Book Fair from longtime organizer Rita Olson, he did so without a moment's hesitation.

Book sale 2.JPG

The inside of the Northfield Ice Arena was filled with books, CDs, vinyl, DVDs, games, puzzles and other donated treasures for sale benefiting the Northfield Hospital Auxiliary. (Pamela Thompson/southernminn.com)
Booksale6.JPG

Mary Schwake and MarkHeiman pause from unpacking books last week in preparation for the 60th annual Northfield Hospital Auxiliary Book Fair. (Pamela Thompson/southernminn.com)
Booksale7.JPG

Mary Olson and Brian Doughty take a break from arranging books in the mystery and science fiction section. (Pamela Thompson/southernminn.com)
Booksale8.JPG

Jean Ames and Ann Richards stop for a breather before continuing to arrange their respective book sections. (Pamela Thompson/southernminn.com)
Book sale 5.JPG

Nearly 100,000 items greeted customers at the (mostly) 60th annual Northfield Hospital Auxiliary Book Fair, (Pamela Thompson/southernminn.com)
Booksale10.JPG

Dodie and Gordy Mickelson have been volunteering at the Book Fair for "years and years." (Pamela Thompson/southernminn.com)
Book sale12.JPG

Deb Bauer, Mark Heiman and Diane Boyum prepare to unpack the boxes of books stacked behind them that would delivered from the storage unit earlier Monday morning by three members of the St. Olaf swim team. (Pamela Thompson/southernminn.com)

 

Tags

Recommended for you

Load comments