For city horticulturist Shelley Evanson, the long, cold winter months give her time to catch her breath and plan for the spring, summer and autumn ahead.
Winter gives her time to do research on the latest Emerald ash borer findings, write articles for various publications, write grant proposals through the Department Natural Resources, get organized for the upcoming Home and Garden Show at the Dundas Dome and make plans for the city’s annual Earth Day event. Evanson is also working on the landscape renovation at City Hall, scheduled for this year.
For Evanson, the time spent indoors at a computer is also valuable because during the five months between May and October she’s rarely in her office.
“I am much happier when I’m out in the field,” she said smiling. “During the winter, I do tromp around a bit on the ice and snow to update our tree inventory.”
To help explain what Northfield’s tree inventory looked like, she pulled up a map on her computer showing where all of the city’s 12,000 trees were located, with charts showing where new trees have been planted, what kind of tree was planted and where stressed trees have been cut down.
With the danger of climate change affecting all growing things today, she explained that trees that are disease resistant, can handle dryness and are salt tolerant have the best chances to grow old.
Evanson, who has been in her position for a year, said she can manage the challenge of caring for Northfield’s 12,000 trees, but that it keeps her extremely busy.
“I feel responsible for how the trees on our boulevards and parks look,” said Evanson. New trees are vulnerable to all kinds of weather conditions and should be staked much of the first five years. Old trees that become stressed are vulnerable to disease, dryness and salt.
While Northfield is home to some 10-15 varieties of trees, Evanson said Maple and Ash are the most commonly planted here. One called Autumn Blaze is especially popular here. Elms may be the fastest to grow, but it is the crabapples she’s particularly fond of because of their ample spring blossoms.
She said she’s working hard to stay on top of local reports about the spread of Emerald ash borer, as well as the threat of spring flooding.
Tree City USA
This year marks the 25th year Northfield has been designated as a USA Tree City. That is an especially meaningful award to Evanson, who has been busy updating Northfield tree inventory this winter.
Tree City USA was first established by the Arbor Day Foundation in 1976 in collaboration with the U.S. Forest Service and National Association of State Foresters. The purpose of the program is to recognize communities across the country that are taking steps toward effective management of their public trees.
More than 3,500 communities across the United States are now part of the Tree City USA network.
While Evanson mainly cares for the city trees, she’s also responsible for plants, scrubs and flowers growing in grassy public spaces maintained by the city. The Winona native who lives in Red Wing, said she loves her job the most when she’s outdoors.
“My favorite season is spring,” she said during an interview last week sitting in her office cubicle. “I love seeing gardens evolve and the wild life emerge.”
Besides watering, fertilizing, pruning and weeding, Evanson is also charged with caring for the rain gardens at the Depot, Northfield High School and the two at Way Park. She also cares for the small rose garden at the Northfield Public Library.
Evanson said her favorite natural area in Northfield is the Riverwalk along the Cannon River leading to Lion’s Park. As an honorary member of the Northfield Garden Club, she said she enjoys being around fellow gardeners and is always available to answer any questions.
“Shelley and her landscape crew unexpectedly joined our team of volunteers this past spring planting flowers at Bridge Square Park, on the pedestrian bridge, along the river walk, and in the three pollinator gardens in Riverside Park,” said Elizabeth Olson, co-president of the Northfield Garden Club. “It gave the garden club a chance to meet her and share horticultural ideas for Northfield with a fellow gardener.”