For city horticulturist Shelley Evanson, the long, cold winter months give her time to catch her breath and plan for the spring, summer and autumn ahead.

Tree3.JPG

Despite the long, cold winter in Northfield, city horticulturist Shelley Evanson stayed busy updating the tree inventory, researching Emerald ash borer and planning for upcoming events. (Pamela Thompson/southernminn.com)
Tree2.JPG

The winter months are the perfect time to update the city’s tree inventory, a map of which appears on Evanson’s computer. (Pamela Thompson/southernminn.com)
Tree4.JPG

Between May and October, city horticulturist Shelley Evanson is rarely in her office. (Pamela Thompson/southernminn.com)
Tree1.JPG

For the 25th consecutive year, Northfield has been designated as a USA Tree City. (Pamela Thompson/southernminn.com)

Did You Know?

Call the USDA Emerald Ash Borer Hotline at 1-866-322-4512 or your local USDA Animal and Plant Health Inspection Service (APHIS) office if you think you've found an EAB infestation.

