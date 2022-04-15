Imagine traveling around the world in 425 days.
That's what Northfield native son Fran Hall and wife Tallie did with 49 other families in 1963-64. What made their journey so unique was that they traveled 35,000 miles in luxurious Airstream trailers, and professional photographer Fran Hall captured it all in black and white photographs.
A new exhibit documenting Hall's letters and photos from that around the world caravan opened in early April at the Northfield Historical Society.
The exhibit "Fran Hall: Tin Can Traveler" centers around Hall's epic journey in an Airstream caravan that began in Asia, went through the Middle East, Eastern Europe, Scandinavia and ended in Portugal 14 months later.
Fran Hall, born in Northfield in 1914, graduated from Northfield High School and attended both St. Olaf College and Carleton College.
Hall was a well-known wildlife photographer for the Audubon Society before he became Airstream's official photographer for the trip. The exhibit features Hall's stunning photographs, as well as snippets of impressions of the international locales he visited, contained within numerous airmail letters mailed back to Minnesota.
Those descriptive letters were frequently addressed to Maggie Lee, longtime reporter at the Northfield News. Besides a fascination with a well-told story, Lee and Hall also shared an interest in foreign stamp collecting.
Before Fran and Tallie left the U.S., they went to Jackson Center, Ohio to pick out their Ford truck that would haul the Airstream trailer. While they were on the luxury liner the President Cleveland, the Airstream was being shipped on a another cargo ship to Singapore.
In Singapore, the Halls met up with the 49 other caravanners, mainly retirees, and their cross country, cross continent road-trip adventure begins.
During the trip, the caravanners were treated to entertainment and parades. Like true ambassadors, they met important people, exchanged gifts with foreign leaders, and always presented the town with a donation. Whenever they stopped in small towns, people mobbed them wanting to tour the caravans.
From mud holes in Thailand, to roller coaster ramps in India and inadequately short ferries in Yugoslavia, travel conditions were often challenging.
But the wonders of wandering often offset those drawbacks.
They bought handmade rugs in Iran, they marveled at the Taj Mahal in India, they saw ancient arches in Afghanistan, toured the Blue Mosque in Istanbul and pagodas in Nepal. All while Hall captured their adventures on film for Airstream.
Some countries presented more perils than pleasures, however.
In Agra, India they encountered bandits and in Baghdad, machine guns and in Syria the gruesome remains of a hanging victim. At Ankor Wat in Cambodia they skirted around the Indochinese war skirmishes and when nearing Burma, now Myanmar, they were barred from entering.
With Hall's daily photographs that captured each step of the journey, he would mail the film canisters to the Airstream headquarters in the United States to be developed whenever they reached a city with an American Embassy.
As their 14-month journey was nearing its end, they traveled through the Scandinavian countries, before going south through France, Andorra, Spain and ending the 35,000-mile odyssey in Cabo Rojo, Portugal.
Hall described the journey as "a trip of a million lifetimes."
Fran's wife Tallie died in Northfield in 1983. He remarried and moved to Colorado. In his 2005 memoir, Hall wrote that his favorite sights were the Taj Mahal, the Khyber Pass, the Dead Sea, Katmandu, the Parthenon and the red light district in Hamburg, Germany.
Fran Hall died in 2010 at the age of 95.