Before they walk across the final stage of high school at graduation June 5, Northfield High School seniors who served on the city's boards and commissions were recognized Tuesday night at the beginning of the City Council meeting.
Mayor Rhonda Pownell thanked the students for their time, energy the and youthful perspective they brought to meetings.
"Our hope is that you will open up doors for others and that your youthful voices and perspectives will be valued in other cities," Pownell said.
Each student received a certificate and a handshake from the mayor and councilors.
Student recipients were: Grant Boardman, Planning Commission; Emma Baragary, Mayor's Youth Council; Will Beaumaster, Mayor's Youth Council; Lydia Buckmeier, Statewide Health Improvement Planning (SHIP) and Community Leadership Team; Alejandra Casper-Sanchez, Mayor’s Youth Council (11th Grade); Jasmin Charlton, Northfield Arts Guild; Sofia Chihade, Planning Commission; Clara Falcon-Geist, Economic Development Authority; Ada Gabert Nicholson, Northfield Shares; Amira Haileab, Northfield Healthy Community Initiative; Franklin Hartwell, Rice County Area United Way; Oden Hoff, Northfield Healthy Community Initiative; Clara Lippert, Mayor's Youth Council; Ella Mayer, Human Rights Commission; Edie Meehan, Arts and Culture Commission; Brekken Modory, Northfield Alliance for Substance Abuse Prevention; Anna Nesseth, Heritage Preservation Commission; Kamalie Nieves, Arts and Culture Commission; Mary Rizzo, Northfield Arts Guild; Anna Scheglowski, Mayor's Youth Council; Kyle Schulz, Northfield Area Family YMCA; James Shuffelton, Library Board; Shelby Svien, Beyond the Yellow Ribbon Committee; Julia Tassava, League of Women Voters; Collin Thomas-Green, Mayor's Youth Council; Veronica Torres-Berumudez, Mayor's Youth Council; and Belinda Zubia, Northfield Alliance for Substance Abuse.