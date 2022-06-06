Following traditions that date back centuries, more than 300 Northfield High School seniors moved their mortarboard tassels from right to left Sunday afternoon after receiving their official diplomas.

NF4.JPG

Northfield High School students are upbeat about their future as they make their way to an important milestone: their 2022 graduation. (Pamela Thompson/southernminn.com)

Under party cloudy skies and cool temperatures, a large, boisterous crowd of families and friends packed the stands at Memorial Stadium and onto the field, to celebrate the new graduates. 

Retiring principal Joel Leer delivered the opening remarks to the students, congratulating them for having enough patience, diligence and tenacity to overcome so many COVID-related obstacles.

"Your stories add to the soul of this school," said Leer. "Your leadership, humility, teamwork and grace are going to make the world a better place."

NF2.JPG

Northfield High School seniors walking to their graduation ceremony Sunday afternoon. (Pamela Thompson/southernminn.com)

Board of Education chairperson Claudia Gonzalez-George greeted the crowd with remarks in both Spanish and English. Other members of the school board, Noel Stratmoen, Corey Bulter, Tom Baraniak, Jeff Quinnell and Amy Goerwitz were on stage to shake the graduates' hand and award them their diplomas.

NF1.JPG

Members of the 2022 Senior Class walk into Memorial Stadium as students, before exiting as graduates. (Pamela Thompson/southernminn.com)

Student leader Amira Haileab admitted to her fellow graduates that she never would have guessed she was capable of singing in Rock N' Roll Revival, much less organizing a schoolwide walkout to protest police brutality in the wake of the George Floyd killing until she faced her fears and just did it.

"When I look at you," said Haileab. "I see changemakers." 

IMG_8316 (2).JPG

Clad in traditional cap and gowns, Northfield High School seniors process into the commencement ceremony at Memorial Stadium Sunday afternoon. (Pamela Thompson/southernminn.com)

Student leader Brekken Modory told his fellow graduates that after facing a life changing event like COVID-19 and enduring a year of hybrid learning, what lies ahead is not obvious.

"Don't hide from change," Modory advised. "Embrace the next chapter."

New Northfield High School Activities Director Bubba Sullivan, joined by five fellow teachers, delivered the commencement address centered around the theme of "Be kind, be thankful and ask for help."

NF5.JPG

The Class of 2022 tossed their mortarboards into the air after the graduation declaration at Memorial Stadium on Sunday afternoon. (Pamela Thompson/southernminn.com)

Northfield Public Schools superintendent Matt Hillmann wished the graduates, which included his youngest child Peter, well as they embarked upon the rest of their lives.

"Thank you seniors," said Leer. "You're truly amazing. We're put your future in good hands — your own."

Pamela Thompson is the associate editor for the Northfield News. Reach her at 507-645-1115 or pamela.thompson@apgsomn.com.

