An old fashioned cow bell appears on the labels of a locally created line of homemade rubs, seasonings and sauces produced right here in Northfield by a veteran chef and his taste-barometer wife.
Joe and Kathy Riley started their year-old business with a sense of humor and a sense of purpose.
Using the motto “Good food is fun!” they strongly believe in sourcing as many ingredients as locally as possible and using packaging, including glass bottles and recycled lids, that is environmentally friendly.
In a borrowed tent and with a lot of prayers and well wishes from family and friends, Joe and Kathy Riley launched their unique line of products named Joe Mama’ — after Joe’s childhood nickname — at last year’s Defeat of Jesse James Days.
We had no idea how much to make, how to keep an inventory or how to get through the weekend, explained Kathy, a hair stylist with a keen dose of people skills.
“We ended up running out of the barbecue sauce and the spices,” she said laughing.
Since that first farmers market experience, the Rileys have purchased their own tent and upped their game in ways large and small.
“Our goal is to start small and be in grocery stores by the end of this year,” said Joe. “We want to stay in the community and build upon our brand and trust.”
After the pandemic years beset with supply chain issues and rising food prices, Joe said he’s noticed one particular trend: more and more consumers are seeking out local and sustainable sources. “Adjusting quickly to the needs of the people should give small businesses an advantage.”
Sauces and seasonings
After spending hundreds of dollars on store-bought seasonings over the years, Joe decided to tackle making the blends himself, using lower amounts of sodium. Using a gram scale, he worked hard on the science to create the six seasoning flavors: All, Asia, Cajun, Chipotle, Prime and Roast.
“We want to make food preparation easy, simple and a way to bring people together to create experiences and memories,” he said.
“Sauces — like ketchup and barbeque — represent a huge, competitive industry,” said Joe. “If you walk down a condiment aisle in the grocery store you’ll notice how busy the shelves are.”
After stationing their Joe Mama’ booth at 12 regional farmers markets and fairs, from Waconia to Farmington, and Faribault to Burnsville, Joe and Kathy learned that the best way to sell a new product is to urge customers to taste their treats. Using small tasting spoons and miniature cups, customers sample their products by licking the sticks dipped in the three sauces and smell and taste the six seasonings and the rub dabbed from the little cups.
“All the pieces are starting to come together,” said Joe, whose years in the commercial kitchens as executive chef at Carleton College, Northfield Golf Club, Mayo Clinic and Winona Health, have given him the confidence to experiment until he discovers the perfect combinations.
Food curiosity
Joe remembers the turning point when being in the kitchen with mom transitioned from spending time together to his curiosity to explore flavors and recipes.
“I was in sixth grade and i tried to make a cake from scratch without a recipe,” he said. “I made a bomb. It was flat, sweet and chocolatey. All my mother asked was ‘don’t you think it is missing something?’
Turns out Joe had forgotten to add a rising agent.
He’s been experimenting with food ever since, he said.
Not only did Joe develop all the recipes, he also created the distinctive label design sporting the miniature cow bell.
“Growing up when dinner was ready my mom would ring a cow bell so that all five of us kids would know it was time to come home and eat,” he said. Before he used that as a marketing symbol, Joe said he got permission from family members, since their names are all inscribed on the cow bell. “That cow bell represents a family coming together.”
Both Joe and Kathy said they use American producers and Made in USA products “as much as possible” in their products.
“We’re trying to find the roots behind these businesses,” said Kathy. “It’s fun to do the research. We especially like using small family-owned businesses.”
The Rileys said they are dedicated to giving back to the community as much as possible. Currently, they donate 15% of their gross sales to charities, 5% of which goes to the local food shelf in whatever community they’re visiting.
“Northfield is diverse enough to show us what people like,” said Kathy. “It will be fun to be at Riverwalk Market Fair this year. We’ve heard people say they are loving our products, but it will be nice to see it happen each week.”